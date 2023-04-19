Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brendon McCullum played 101 Tests for New Zealand

England Test coach Brendon McCullum will face no further action from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over his involvement with betting company 22Bet.

New Zealander McCullum is also ending his association with the organisation.

He joined the company as an ambassador in January and has appeared in advertisements online.

The ECB said last week it would talk to McCullum, 41, about his relationship with 22Bet.

On Wednesday, an ECB spokesperson said: "Discussions have been ongoing with Brendon over the last few days, and the matter has been considered from an employer and regulator perspective.

"We can confirm that no further action will be taken."

Former New Zealand captain McCullum took over as England Test coach at the start of last summer and, in conjunction with captain Ben Stokes, sparked a dramatic upturn in results.

England have 10 victories in their past 12 Tests, having won only one of the previous 17.

McCullum is due back in the UK at the end of May, before England's first Test of the summer against Ireland on 1 June.