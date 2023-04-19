Michael Neser joined Glamorgan in 2021

LV= County Championship, Division Two: Glamorgan v Durham Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Thursday, 20 April Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary and reports on BBC Sport website & app; updates on BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Newcastle.

Glamorgan's Australia pair Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser make their first appearances of the season in their Championship game against Durham.

Labuschagne is likely to play five Championship matches before Australia duties.

Neser is not included in the first part of the Ashes series against England but is on hand for the second section.

They will face Durham's Australia spinner Matt Kuhneman.

"It's nice to be back at my second home now, I've got so many great friendships here, and to be back out training for my first hits on turf in about four weeks. I'm really excited," said Labuschagne, whose last action was in Australia's Test series defeat in India in March.

"My focus is solely to win games for Glamorgan any way I can, if that's contributing big hundreds to set games up, or getting 50 or 60 in the fourth innings. I'm just looking to win games with the ball or with the bat."

Labuschagne has featured for Glamorgan in every season since 2019, except the Covid-cut 2020 campaign, while fellow Queenslander Neser is in his third season with the Welsh county.

They have been joined by a host of Australian players in or just outside the Ashes squad, including Steve Smith at Sussex.

Kuhnemann is just a few weeks into his Durham spell but claimed five wickets in the second innings of their win over Worcestershire.

"Me and Matt are very close, he's been awesome and I was very proud of him being able to win that game in the fourth innings, but we'll look to put him under pressure here," Labuschagne told BBC Sport Wales.

"I can't wait for that one [against Smith], that'll be a lot of fun. It's Steve's first outing in county cricket but the calibre of player he is, he's going to have no problems. It's an interesting contest so I'll have to bowl that first over at him, hopefully he'll try to hit me for six and hits one straight up.

"There's a lot of stock over here, it makes for a nice Ashes series because you've got guys you can get straightaway if someone goes down. It's awesome for Australia, not sure how the English will feel about it, but the Welsh will be feeling fine!" joked Labuschagne.

Twice-capped seamer Neser is not among the four specialist quick bowlers named by Australia for the World Test Championship clash against India at the Oval and the first two Tests against England.

But his experience in UK conditions and his fine domestic form in Australia's Sheffield Shield mean that he and Surrey's Sean Abbott will be top of the list for potential reinforcements in July.

"It's been a long and tough season [for Queensland], but it's probably the best prep I could have for this county season," said Neser.

"It's probably been my best season to date, my body felt good and [the ball] felt good out of the hand. I've been a lot more diligent with my training, I'm learning when to go hard and when to cool off to keep the body fresh."

Glamorgan supporters will welcome the prospect of Neser remaining in the club's ranks for June at least.

"Hopefully with a couple of strong performance, I'll put my hand up and it's a long summer, there's going to be a lot of overs [for Australia], and hopefully I can bowl some.

"They're going to reselect the squad for the last three [Ashes Tests], so hopefully there's a spot open. It's motivating for me, I'll be ready and on a positive note I'll be playing cricket here with a lot of matches under my belt."

The arrival of Labuschagne and Neser means that South Africa batter Colin Ingram drops out of the squad preparing to face Durham.

Sam Northeast is set to play despite fracturing a finger in the opening draw against Worcestershire.

Durham recall pace bowler Brydon Carse to their squad, with all-rounder Liam Trevaskis offering an extra spin option and Jonathan Bushnell missing out.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (c), Byrom, Labuschagne, Northeast, Carlson, Root, Cooke, Neser, Douthwaite, Salter, van der Gugten, Podmore, Harris, McIlroy.

Durham (from): Lees, Jones, Borthwick (c), Bedingham, Robinson, Clark, Coughlin, Raine, Potts, Kuhnemann, Carse, McKinney, Trevaskis.