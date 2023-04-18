Ireland have lost all five of their matches since gaining Test status in 2017

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie says the team's journey in Test cricket will only "get tougher" after they were thrashed by Sri Lanka in Galle.

Sri Lanka recorded their biggest Test win as they wrapped up an innings-and-280-run triumph inside three days.

The Irish have now lost all five Tests since securing their status in 2017 but Balbirnie has warned it will take time to be competitive at this level.

"I can't be critical of the players," said Balbirnie.

"They're trying their hardest to be competitive at this level, but it's just very difficult when you come up against a team who in their own conditions are as good as anyone.

"We will try again in the next Test and hopefully we can put in a performance we can be proud of."

Having returned to the Test arena for the first time since 2019 with a seven-wicket defeat by Bangladesh earlier this month, Ireland were outclassed by spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis as Sri Lanka completed one of the biggest winning margins in the format's history.

Ireland will face Sri Lanka in the second Test next week before taking on England in a one-off Test at Lord's on 1-4 June.

'We're not putting expectations on guys'

When asked what his side can do to bridge the gap to the established red-ball nations, Balbirnie said the players must transfer the skills they have honed in 50-overs cricket over to the longer format.

"We're at a stage where our focus is on white-ball cricket," said Balbirnie.

"Our domestic structure is based around white-ball cricket so that's where a lot of our players have learned their craft, their skill. We've got to find a way to harness the skills we've developed in 50-overs cricket and bring them into the Test arena.

"I don't know what that looks like. We don't have a number of Test matches where we can plan out a structure, so we'll have to do it differently to other Test nations.

"It's going to be difficult and we're going to have Test matches like this, but we're not putting expectations on guys, we just want them to go out and express themselves and enjoy this challenge, because it is tough and it's only going to get tougher."

While he admitted Ireland succumbed to some "lapses of concentration", Balbirnie played down the suggestion that tiredness had contributed to the chastening defeat in Galle.

"It's just so different because mentally it's very taxing, especially in that heat," he added.

"That's why it's such a great game. You're never out of the game in the field, particularly when there's stuff happening.

"There may have been lapses of concentration, that happens, but like I said I don't want to be critical because it's tough cricket and the guys fronted up in a lot of aspects."