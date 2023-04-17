Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chennai Super Kings have won four Indian Premier League titles

Indian Premier League, Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings 226-6 (20 overs): Conway 83 (45); Deshpande 3-45 Royal Challengers Bangalore 218-8 (20 overs): Maxwell 76 (36); Hasaranga 1-21 Chennai Super Kings won by eight runs Scorecard. Table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore fell short of the highest run-chase in Indian Premier League history Chennai Super Kings beat them by eight runs in a thrilling, high-scoring game.

Devon Conway's spectacular 83 off 45 and Shivam Dube's 52 helped Chennai post an impressive 226.

Captain Faf du Plessis (62 off 33) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave Bangalore hope of a remarkable win.

But, needing 19 off the final over, they fell just short.

Had Bangalore been successful, it would have beaten Rajasthan Royals' successful chase of 224 against Kings XI Punjab in 2020.

After RCB lost Virat Kohli for six in the opening over, Du Plessis and Maxwell tore into the Chennai attack, with 12 sixes between them in a spectacular 126-run partnership.

The chase turned when the pair were dismissed, both falling to excellent catches from wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in the space of two overs.

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana removed Maxwell - after his 15th IPL half-century - and England spinner Moeen Ali sent back Du Plessis.

Dinesh Karthik kept the momentum going, with 28 off 14, but regular wickets fell and RCB entered the final over needing 19 with Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and India's Suyash Prabhudessai remaining at the crease.

Sri Lankan paceman Matheesha Pathirana kept his calm, conceding just 10 runs from the over and having Prabhudessai caught by Ravindra Jadeja at deep midwicket from the final ball of the game.

"I've been very happy with the way things went tonight. My recipe is simple: play good cricket shots," said Conway who was awarded Player of the Match.

"I think the last five overs were set up well, I thought Dinesh Karthik would clinch it but those lost four overs we let it slip," said Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis.

Chennai move third in the table, with three wins from five matches.