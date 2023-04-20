Somerset centurions James Rew and Tom Abell batted throughout the day's second and third sessions

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Somerset 311-4 (96 overs): Abell 119*, Rew 114*; Anderson 2-56 Lancashire: Yet to bat Somerset 2 pts, Lancashire 1 pt Match scorecard

Somerset pair Tom Abell and James Rew both made unbeaten centuries as the hosts fought back from a perilous 80-4 to dominate the first day of the County Championship Division One match with Lancashire at Taunton.

By the close, the hosts had posted 311-4 after losing the toss.

Abell was unbeaten at the close on 119, his 14th first-class century, while 19-year-old Rew made 114 in a so far unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 231.

They came together before lunch and batted for the rest of the day, barely playing a false stroke.

England's James Anderson was the most successful Lancashire bowler with 2-56 from 19 overs, but it proved a frustrating day for the visitors.

Somerset's new-look top order has yet to fire this season and so it proved again under cloudless skies, as Sean Dickson registered a third duck in five innings when lbw pushing forward to Anderson in the third over.

It was 24-2 when Tom Lammonby, on 15, was caught at second slip by Keaton Jennings off Anderson in the ninth over. And, without a run added, Cameron Bancroft then edged Tom Bailey to wicketkeeper George Bell.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the third new player in Somerset's top five this season, looked to be finding some form, striking a straight six off George Balderson and several crisp fours in a stand of 56 with Abell.

But having reached a fluent 38, the former Worcestershire and Yorkshire player carelessly clipped a ball from Colin de Grandhomme off his legs in the air to fine leg.

Abell and Rew then came together to take the score to 91-4 at lunch before going on to flourish on a pitch offering little encouragement to Lancashire's seamers.

Anderson's four overs at the start of the session went for 26 runs, Abell producing one of the shots of the day with a sweetly-timed on drive for four off the England bowler - and their century partnership came up off 34 overs.

By tea, the scoreboard read 199-4 and Abell then went to his hundred with two boundaries in an over from De Grandhomme, the same over in which Somerset claimed a first batting point.

Lancashire took the second new ball at 251-4, but it made no impact as an exquisite cover-drive off Saqib Mahmood for his 14th boundary took Rew to three figures off 223 balls.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network