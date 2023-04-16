Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Arjun Tendulkar (right) has followed father Sachin's footsteps in playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Indian Premier League, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders 185-6 (20 overs): Venkatesh 104 (51) Mumbai Indians 186-5 (17.4 overs): Mumbai Indians won by five wickets Scorecard . Table

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary batter Sachin, made his Indian Premier League debut for Mumbai Indians in their five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Left-arm seamer Tendulkar conceded 17 runs in his two overs as Kolkata posted 185-6 following Venkatesh Iyer's superb 104 off just 51 balls.

Mumbai chased down their target of 186 with 14 balls to spare.

The Tendulkars are the first father-son duo to play in the IPL.

Arjun, 23, is mainly a bowler but hit a century on his first-class debut in December for Goa against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy.

Sachin, 49, who retired in 2013, is the most prolific run-scorer in the history of international cricket, hitting 100 centuries for India.

He played six seasons with Mumbai and is currently the team mentor.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly tweeted: external-link "So happy to see Arjun play for Mumbai. The champion dad must be so proud - wish him all the best".

Venkatesh became the second batter after England's Harry Brook to hit a century in this year's IPL, striking nine sixes and six fours to record his first T20 ton.

It is just the second century by a Kolkata batter in IPL history, coming 15 years after Brendon McCullum's unbeaten 158 not out in the first match of the inaugural competition in 2008.

Yet it proved in vain as Mumbai opener Ishan Kishan crashed 58 off 25 balls to get his side off to a fine start, with contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, who made 43 off 25, and an unbeaten 24 off 13 from Tim David leading the five-time champions to victory.