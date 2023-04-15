Gloucestershire finished bottom of the first division of the County Championship in 2022 and were relegated along with Yorkshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol Gloucestershire v Yorkshire Match abandoned. Gloucestershire 5 pts, Yorkshire 5 pts Scorecard

Gloucestershire's County Championship Division Two match against Yorkshire at Bristol has been abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Umpires Billy Taylor and Paul Pollard made the decision after inspecting the outfield on arrival ahead of what would have been day three of the four-day fixture.

More heavy rain overnight had fallen on the already saturated ground.

It was so wet in some areas that there was no likelihood of conditions becoming playable - even on day four.

A statement issued by Gloucestershire read: "Due to extremely high amounts of rain in the weeks and days leading up to and during this match, we have an abnormally high water table and had no reasonable prospect of the outfield drying and creating a safe playing surface for players."

Gloucestershire performance director Steve Snell said: "It's extremely disappointing, especially in view of how hard our ground staff have worked in an effort to get the game started. The weather has been so wet that they faced an impossible task."

Five of the eight scheduled Championship fixtures on Friday were rained off completely for the day - and the Leicestershire-Derbyshire game has been abandoned on Saturday too.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.