Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Brook is the third Sunrisers batter to hit an IPL century after David Warner and Jonny Bairstow

Harry Brook hit his maiden Indian Premier League century with 100 not out off 55 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The England batter, 24, smacked 12 fours and three sixes in a sublime knock to bring up his second T20 ton.

The Yorkshireman is the first batter to hit a century in this year's IPL and is the fifth England batter in history to achieve the feat.

"My girlfriend is here but the rest of my family have just left," said Brook.

"I knew this would happen - as soon as they left I will get some runs. I'm sure they'll all be very happy for me."

Opening the batting, Brook took 32 balls to reach his half-century, needing just 23 further deliveries to reach three figures.

South Africa's Aiden Markram struck 50 off 26 balls and Abhishek Sharma added 32 off 17 to help the Sunrisers post an imposing 228-4.

This century is Brook's latest exploit in a staggering year for the right-hander, who has established himself as one of the most thrilling batters in world cricket in all formats.

Brook recorded his first T20 century with an unbeaten 102 off 48 balls for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League in February 2022.

He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for £1.35m in December's auction for the 2023 IPL, a month after helping England win the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Brook has also enjoyed a stunning start to his Test career, hitting four centuries in his first six matches at an average of 80.90 and a remarkable strike rate of 98.77.

Even with Jonny Bairstow, who Brook replaced in the Test squad, set to return from a leg injury, Brook is set to be a key part of England's plans to try and retain the Ashes against Australia at home this summer.

He joins Kevin Pietersen, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Bairstow as the only England batters to hit IPL centuries. England white-ball captain Buttler has struck five in the competition, while Test captain Stokes has two.