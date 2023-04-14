Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wes Agar is the younger brother of Ashton Agar, who has played for Australia in all three international formats

Kent have signed Australia fast bowler Wes Agar for their next four Championship matches.

The 26-year-old right-armer, who played two one-day internationals in 2021, has taken 78 first-class wickets at an average of 32.41.

He will be available for matches against Essex, Middlesex, Hampshire and Surrey before India bowler Arshdeep Singh arrives in June.

"Playing county cricket has always been a dream of mine," Agar said.

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton described Agar as "an exciting, wicket-taking bowler".

"He offers us a point of difference that will complement our core bowling group and will help us in our efforts to take 20 wickets in each of our next four matches in the Championship," he added.