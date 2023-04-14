Close menu

County Championship: Warwickshire-Kent wash-out on day two at Edgbaston

By Ged ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Warwickshire have already lost two complete days of Championship cricket so far this season - out of a possible six
LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two):
Warwickshire 367-3 (96 overs): Yates 128, Hain 124*, Mousley 72*
Kent: Yet to bat
Warwickshire 3 pts, Kent 1 pt
Scorecard

Warwickshire's County Championship Division One game with Kent was rained off on day two at Edgbaston without a ball being bowled.

It is the second complete loss of a day's play for the Bears, who also had day one of last week's game against Somerset at Taunton washed out.

This second wash-out prevented the Bears pressing home their advantage after running up 367-3 on the first day in Birmingham, having been put in by visiting skipper Sam Billings.

Sam Hain (124 not out) and Dan Mousley (72 not out) were denied the chance to build on their unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 132.

The lost time caused by the persistent rain increases Kent's chances of escaping with a draw and offers extra recovery time to fast bowler Matt Quinn, who suffered a groin injury on the first morning.

But, with a much better weather forecast for the next two days, Kent may still have their work cut out against an all-pace home attack including England's Chris Woakes for the first time since the Bears won the title in September 2021.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by Cyril100, at 22:55 14 Apr

    Shame for Warwickshire, looks like they may end up having bossed the first two matches but finishing with two draws. Looking better than last season though, and good to see several players hitting form so early in the season. Bodes well

  • Comment posted by justme, at 18:41 14 Apr

    How long will it be before the ECB introduce one over cricket? Then move the county game to November to April?Another sport driven in the direction of the biggest cash pot. The English greats of test cricket will be turning in their graves.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, at 18:57 14 Apr

      dunc brownley replied:
      They be deciding it by Indoor nets or indoor cricket bowling at one stump.

  • Comment posted by Ian, at 18:04 14 Apr

    The ecb seem to be doing everything in their power to finish the county championship. Even in a roundabout way do mccullam and stokes. The subtleties that make long form cricket so brilliant seem to be going by the wayside in the constant talk about fast scoring and a so called positive approach . You need players like sibley and Hassan azad to make cricket the brilliant game it is

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, at 16:45 14 Apr

    Well, that's a draw saved then. The Local BBC commentators kept saying we hadn't bowled badly on D1, but... We gave too many free hits to the Warks batsmen & created little pressure / few chances. The first two wkts were gifts.

    From there? A draw is the best Kent can hope for; unless we collapse on a scale epic even by Kent standards... Hooray for the CC in April, eh, ECB? Idiots!

    • Reply posted by LupusDrauwulf, at 16:53 14 Apr

      LupusDrauwulf replied:
      ECB Idiots? You ask, yes, there are 4 perfect weeks in August to play CC cricket in but they would sooner waste it on a pointless gimmick tournament, no wonder we can't play Test cricket when we waste our time playing 100 ball whackithard cricket.

