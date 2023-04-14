County Championship: Gloucestershire v Yorkshire rained off for second day
|LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day two):
|Gloucestershire: Yet to bat
|Yorkshire: Yet to bat
|Play abandoned for the day
Hopes of starting the County Championship match between Gloucestershire and Yorkshire on the second day at Bristol were dashed by the weather.
Heavy overnight rain further saturated an outfield that was not considered fit for play on day one.
The rain continued to fall when the players arrived at the Seat Unique Stadium and umpires Billy Taylor and Paul Pollard took the decision to abandon play for the day at 09:30 BST.
The weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday is much better, with sunshine and higher temperatures,
But so much rain has fallen in recent days that ground staff will still face a major task to ensure two full days of play.
Essex had the same problem at headingley first game of the season about 4 years ago
Didn’t get on the pitch at all and I believe there wasn’t any rain
Just wet outfield
So no sympathy