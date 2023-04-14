Close menu

County Championship: Gloucestershire v Yorkshire rained off for second day

Last updated on .

The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
Gloucestershire finished bottom of the first division of the County Championship in 2022 and were relegated along with Yorkshire
LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day two):
Gloucestershire: Yet to bat
Yorkshire: Yet to bat
Play abandoned for the day
Hopes of starting the County Championship match between Gloucestershire and Yorkshire on the second day at Bristol were dashed by the weather.

Heavy overnight rain further saturated an outfield that was not considered fit for play on day one.

The rain continued to fall when the players arrived at the Seat Unique Stadium and umpires Billy Taylor and Paul Pollard took the decision to abandon play for the day at 09:30 BST.

The weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday is much better, with sunshine and higher temperatures,

But so much rain has fallen in recent days that ground staff will still face a major task to ensure two full days of play.

Match report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by alibor, today at 11:11

    Very poor - playing in April at ground with poor drainage and no effective covers does nothing to inspire real cricket supporters.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 11:10

    Saves Yorkshire Loosing
    Essex had the same problem at headingley first game of the season about 4 years ago
    Didn’t get on the pitch at all and I believe there wasn’t any rain
    Just wet outfield
    So no sympathy

  • Comment posted by Zalaga, today at 11:05

    Another pointless game. We can all bemoan weather affected games but too many championship games in April just ruins the point of the county championship and just further goes to highlight where the priorities are with the ECB

  • Comment posted by Old Joiner, today at 10:52

    Opening games at Cardiff, Bristol and Worcester. Must have been galling for the ECB when some play was possible last week. Still, it will be nice and dry for the Hundred in August...

  • Comment posted by --, today at 10:48

    Yorkshire says there's not a lot of optimism about play. Gloucestershire should have been more open to Yorkshire about it, but it feels like Yorkshire haven't been pressing Gloucestershire for answers or thinking creatively about alternatives. Quite lazy if you ask me.

