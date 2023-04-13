Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Foakes has played 20 Tests for England and averages 32.20 with the bat

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has been left out of Surrey's County Championship match against Hampshire because of a minor back complaint.

The 30-year-old was named in the Surrey squad on Wednesday, but omitted for the match at The Oval on Thursday morning.

The move is thought to only be precautionary, with Foakes suffering stiffness after playing a major role in Surrey's draw at Lancashire last week.

He made scores of 76 and 103 not out, as well as keeping for 180 overs.

Foakes received treatment when keeping on the final day at Old Trafford as Surrey's push for victory was defied by the home team.

His absence from the match against Hampshire manages his workload ahead of England's Ashes summer.

Foakes is likely to face competition behind the stumps from Jonny Bairstow, who has been out of action since September with a broken leg.

Prior to the injury, Bairstow was playing for England as a specialist batter, but has since seen his spot filled by the prolific Harry Brook.

In order to expand his options for a return to the Test team, Bairstow has asked his county Yorkshire if he can keep wicket when he is fit.

Bairstow could play in the Yorkshire second team in a four-day match against Nottinghamshire on 25 April, then feature in two Championship matches in May.

England's first Test of the summer is a one-off against Ireland on 1 June, with the five-Test Ashes series against Australia beginning on 16 June.