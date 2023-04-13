Last updated on .From the section Counties

Gloucestershire finished bottom of the first division of the County Championship in 2022 and were relegated along with Yorkshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day one): Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Yorkshire: Yet to bat Play abandoned for the day Scorecard

No play was possible on the opening day of the County Championship match between Gloucestershire and Yorkshire at Bristol.

Heavy rain over several days left the outfield saturated and, although the sun was shining over the Seat Unique Stadium, an early call-off was inevitable.

Umpires Paul Pollard and Billy Taylor took the decision at 09:45 BST with neither team having started their warm-ups.

More rain is forecast for Friday, so prospects for a prompt start on day two look bleak.

Yorkshire go into the game having suffered a surprise home defeat by Leicestershire in their opening fixture, while Gloucestershire produced a spirited fightback to earn a draw with Glamorgan at Cardiff.

Match report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.