Warwickshire's Rob Yates batted beautifully for his 128, giving him hundreds in successive home matches

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one): Warwickshire 367-3 (96 overs): Yates 128, Hain 124*, Mousley 72* Kent: Yet to bat Warwickshire 3 pts, Kent 1 pt Scorecard

Warwickshire made the most of being put into bat at Edgbaston as they built a big score on the first day against injury-hit Kent.

Opener Rob Yates became the Bears' third centurion of the season, leading the way with an excellent 128.

Sam Hain then followed up his ton against Somerset last week by going to three figures again before Dan Mousley played a lovely cameo innings late in the day as the Kent attack visibly tired.

After Joey Evison made an early breakthrough to get opener Alex Davies, just as he was starting to go for his shots, on-loan Surrey paceman Conor McKerr struck when home skipper Will Rhodes tried to lift him over the leg side and ballooned one to mid-on.

But, from 69-2, Hain joined Yates to share the first of the day's two century stands, a third-wicket union worth 166.

After hitting five centuries in his breakthrough summer of 2021, Yates had to wait until last season's final game for his first of 2022, to play a key part in the Bears escaping the drop.

But he batted beautifully, especially earlier in the day, to make it hundreds in successive home matches.

Having slowed down, he finally parted to the spin of of former England opener Joe Denly, but Hain ploughed relentlessly on.

Sam Hain scored a century for Warwickshire for the second successive match

He added a further 132 with promising local youngster Mousley, reaching his 16th first-class century - and 15th for Warwickshire.

But it was Mousley's exciting array of shots that dominated the final session as he reached only his second first-class fifty in 55 balls before passing his previous career-best of 71.

He finished the day unbeaten on 72, having hit five fours and three sixes, to leave the Bears needing a further 83 runs in 14 overs in the morning for maximum batting points - and Mousley needing just 28 more for a maiden century in only his ninth first-class match.

Warwickshire remain without the injured Liam Norwell, but they were able to welcome back fit-again England all-rounder Chris Woakes for his first appearance anywhere in 13 months to join the all seam-attack of Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Chris Rushworth and Hasan Ali.