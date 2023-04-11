Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Hull took a wicket on his debut for Leicestershire

Leicestershire bowler Josh Hull has revealed the big part his grandmother played in developing his career.

The seamer, 19, impressed with four wickets on his County Championship debut against Yorkshire last week.

"She's definitely been massive in my growth into the game," Hull told BBC Radio Leicestershire.

"I popped in at grandma's house on the way home once I got told that I was playing. I told her the news and she was buzzing."

Hull, who lives on a farm, was able to practice during the Covid lockdowns after a barn near his home was converted into nets.

He explained: "We've got a couple of barns which we set nets up in.

"We've got a few barns outside the house, which has always been storage. We emptied that during lockdown and my grandma turned it into a net for me and my brother and we use it all the time.

"She's always popping down, throwing balls and enjoys watching us and getting involved."

Hull took 28 wickets at an average of 26 for Leicestershire's academy side in 2022.

He returned figures of 1-64 and 3-68 in his side's incredible victory over Yorkshire when they chased 389 to win by three wickets.

He admitted his call-up to the senior side at the start of the season was a surprise.

"It's been great. Making your debut is something you dream of," he said.

"At the start of pre-season, if you'd told me I was going to be selected for that first game I wouldn't have believed you. I thought it would be great if I did play, but not expecting too much.

"To be told I was in the squad and most likely going to play was a great feeling."