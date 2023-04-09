Graeme van Buuren's century steered Gloucestershire to a comfortable position on the final day in Cardiff

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Gloucestershire 165 & 569-7 dec: Harris 148, Van Buuren 110*, Dent 78, Hammond 58, T Price 55* Glamorgan 404: Root 117*, Carlson 106; T Price 4-56 & 110-3: Root 39*, Byrom 36*; T Price 2-21 Glamorgan (12 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (8 pts) Scorecard

Gloucestershire ended up frustrated in their improbable bid for victory over Glamorgan, after a remarkable turn-around in the second half of the game.

They set Glamorgan an unlikely 331 in 46 overs and claimed three early wickets before the home side held out at 110-3.

Trailing by 239 runs on first innings, Gloucestershire fought back in style as they piled up 569-7 on a placid pitch.

Captain Graeme van Buuren led from the front with 110 not out.

After Gloucestershire's first innings collapse, and despite Glamorgan's temporary late wobble, it was a match in which both side's batters were able to get on top of some inconsistent bowling on a batting-friendly surface.

Gloucestershire resumed 134 ahead with five down, but skipper Van Buuren added largely untroubled runs with Jack Taylor (38 off 32) and Zafar Gohar (28) as Glamorgan struggled to maintain bowling discipline.

A lead of 234 at lunch meant the game could go any way, with the eighth-wicket pair of Van Buuren and Tom Price (55 not out) continuing the relentless Gloucestershire progress.

Glamorgan's toiling attack ended up with all their fielders on the boundary before Gloucestershire eventually called a halt, leaving the home side facing an unlikely run-rate of 7.2 to win.

The visitors' chances looked slim as well, but Price changed that as he had David Lloyd caught on the boundary for six in the first over, and Kiran Carlson caught at slip for one.

With Zafar Gohar bowling Colin Ingram out of the rough for 16, Glamorgan were in unexpected peril at 38-3 at tea.

Gloucestershire continued to station fielders in a cluster round the bat with spinner Zafar having plenty of rough to aim for, as the most threatening of four spinners used.

Despite the late turn in the wicket, Eddie Byrom (36 not out) and Billy Root (39 not out) dropped anchor to bat out time with the teams shaking hands nine overs early.

Gloucestershire may need to add an extra seam bowler for their second match against Yorkshire on Thursday, while Glamorgan plan to have Australian paceman Michael Neser in to boost their bowling attack against Durham the following week.

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"We were very happy with the first two days, it couldn't have gone much better, but that opening partnership for the Gloucesters took the sting out of the new ball and played very well, then they kept on building partnerships.

"The pitch was very docile, but to be fair to the ground-staff they've done a great job with the weather we've had.

"Gloucestershire played really well to get themselves out of a tricky situation, took the game away, and gave themselves a sniff (of victory), but there was great composure by Eddie and Billy to see out the innings and secure the draw.

"(Neser and Marcus Labuschagne) will be back for the Durham game all being well and we'll have a tough choice to make. Jamie McIlroy could well (feature), and it depends on the weather, but (spinner) Andy Salter is in serious consideration."

Gloucestershire captain Graeme van Buuren told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Coming off not a lot of prep because of the weather, the boys did an excellent job in coming back as teams could have easily rolled over.

"They bowled really well and put us under pressure (in the first innings), Timm van der Gugten was fantastic, and there was a bit of movement when the pitch got wet in that little spell when they couldn't get the covers on, though you can't blame anyone.

"No excuses, but the boys then showed fantastic character, especially the fast bowlers, and we got the points we needed."

(On the final day declaration) "The pitch was quite true, there were some rough areas for Zafar, but the Glammy boys played well at the end and I think it's a fair result."