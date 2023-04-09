Last updated on .From the section Counties

Graeme van Buuren's century steered Gloucestershire to a comfortable position on the final day in Cardiff

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Gloucestershire 165 & 569-7 dec: Harris 148, Van Buuren 110*, Dent 78, Hammond 58, T Price 55* Glamorgan 404: Root 117*, Carlson 106; T Price 4-56 & 110-3: Root 39*, Byrom 36*; T Price 2-21 Glamorgan (12 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (8 pts) Scorecard

Gloucestershire ended up frustrated in their improbable bid for victory over Glamorgan, after a remarkable turn-around in the second half of the game.

They set Glamorgan an unlikely 331 in 46 overs and claimed three early wickets before the home side held out at 110-3.

Trailing by 239 runs on first innings, Gloucestershire fought back in style as they piled up 569-7 on a placid pitch.

Captain Graeme van Buuren led from the front with 110 not out.

After Gloucestershire's first innings collapse, and despite Glamorgan's temporary late wobble, it was a match in which both side's batters were able to get on top of some inconsistent bowling on a batting-friendly surface.

Gloucestershire resumed 134 ahead with five down, but skipper Van Buuren added largely untroubled runs with Jack Taylor (38 off 32) and Zafar Gohar (28) as Glamorgan struggled to maintain bowling discipline.

A lead of 234 at lunch meant the game could go any way, with the eighth-wicket pair of Van Buuren and Tom Price (55 not out) continuing the relentless Gloucestershire progress.

Glamorgan's toiling attack ended up with all their fielders on the boundary before Gloucestershire called a halt, leaving the home side facing an unlikely run-rate of 7.2 to win.

The visitors' chances looked slim as well, but Price changed that as he had David Lloyd caught on the boundary for six in the first over, and Kiran Carlson caught at slip for one.

With Zafar Gohar bowling Colin Ingram out of the rough for 16, Glamorgan were in unexpected peril at 38-3 at tea.

Gloucestershire continued to station fielders in a cluster round the bat with spinner Zafar having plenty of rough to aim for, as the most threatening of four spinners used.

Despite the late turn in the wicket, Eddie Byrom (36 not out) and Billy Root (39 not out) dropped anchor to bat out time with the teams shaking hands nine overs early.

Gloucestershire may need to add an extra seam bowler for their second match against Yorkshire on Thursday, while Glamorgan hope to have Australian paceman Michael Neser in to boost their bowling attack against Durham the following week.