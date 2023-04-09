Josh Bohannon and Steven Croft batted for more than 60 overs together

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day four): Surrey 442 & 292-6 dec: Foakes 103*; Parkinson 5-120 Lancashire 291 & 247-3: Bohannon 108 Lancashire (9 pts) drew with Surrey (12 pts) Scorecard

Josh Bohannon's battling century ensured Lancashire escaped with a draw against a frustrated Surrey despite the reigning county champions dominating the first three days of this hard-fought season opener.

Surrey had set Lancashire a nominal target of 444 to win at Old Trafford. But after resuming on 37-0, the hosts dug in determinedly.

The visitors were only able to claim three wickets in reply to England hopeful Bohannon's belligerent knock of 108 off 187 balls, on his 26th birthday.

That hundred, combined with an unbeaten 56 from Steven Croft, helped Lancashire bat out the day with something to spare to close on 247-3.

Lancashire started the final day where they let off with captain Keaton Jennings and fellow opener Luke Wells exuding confidence and calm at the crease as they safely negotiated the first hour.

Fresh from a brilliant century on the third day, England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes proved to be the catalyst for a Surrey breakthrough when his decision to stand up to the wicket to counter the aggressive wanderings of Jennings seemed to unnerve the skipper.

Cramped for room and momentarily hesitating, Jennings was undone when he played on to his stumps off a Jordan Clark delivery for 16 with Surrey delighted to halt the opening stand at 65.

At the other end, Wells had earlier raised hopes of a 'Bazball' style run chase when he clipped Dan Worrall off his legs for six, but he was soon following Jennings to the dressing room after pulling Kemar Roach straight to Worrall at fine leg for 45.

With Lancashire suddenly 65-2, Surrey should have had the encouragement they needed to push for victory with both Bohannon and Croft new to the crease and all thoughts of a home win removed from the equation.

It was not to be. The third-wicket pair steered Lancashire to lunch on 114-2 and then resumed after the break with steeliness and purpose.

Bohannon, who started last season so well with a double century in the second game against Gloucestershire, once again showed his likeness for batting in April as he began to punish Ollie Pope for a bad drop on 6 at second slip off Sean Abbott.

Bolton-born Bohannon reached his half-century off 97 balls before the third-wicket pair brought up their hundred partnership off 220 balls as the game began to slowly meander towards its conclusion.

As if admitting the game was up, Surrey skipper Rory Burns brought on Pope for his first ever bowl in first-class cricket while Bohannon was in the 90s and moments later the batter was celebrating his birthday in style with a powerful off drive for four to bring up his century.

The new ball brought a brief flurry of activity when Bohannon left a delivery from Worrall which clipped his off stump and dismissed him for 108, with the stand ending on 173. But the players shook hands leaving Surrey with 12 points to Lancashire's nine.

Lancs centurion Josh Bohannon told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"The pitch didn't have a great deal in it for the seamers but the way we thought against an attack like that in the second innings was really good.

"A lot of us got in in the first innings, myself included. We chucked it away when it could have been a big first innings score so there is a little bit of frustration there.

"We talked all winter about how we're obviously playing really good cricket to have come second in all formats last season. There are little 'one-percenters' here and there which we are trying to get better at."

Surrey skipper Rory Burns told BBC Radio London:

"The way we've gone about our business and to hit the ground running like that and be right where we wanted to be at the start of day four has been pretty impressive.

"I can't really fault the effort. There have been some very good individual performances over the four days. It was solid but there was a bit of panache in there.

"The next challenge is to back up that performance and go about things in the same way."

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.