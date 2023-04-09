England Lions man Sam Hain hit the 15th first-class century of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four): Somerset 284& 180-6: Lammonby 66*, Hannon-Dalby 3-21 Warwickshire 392: Hain 119, Davies 118; Leach 4-119 Somerset (9 pts) drew with Warwickshire (11 pts) Scorecard

Warwickshire's seamers gave Somerset a final-day scare before having to settle for a draw at Taunton.

Sam Hain completed a patient century to make 119 as the Bears extended their overnight 305-7 to 392.

The visitors then reduced Somerset to 127-6, a lead of just 19, as Oliver Hannon-Dalby (3-21 and Bears debutant Chris Rushworth (2-33) did the main damage.

But they could not prevent Tom Lammonby (66 not out) and Craig Overton (29 not out) helping Somerset to safety on 180-6.

Somerset took nine points and Warwickshire 11 from a contest ruined by the first-day wash-out.

A draw already appeared the most likely outcome when play began and interest initially centred on the battle for bonus points.

Warwickshire needed 93 off 21.4 overs to reach 400 and Somerset four wickets in the same period to claim maximum bowling points - but, while Somerset managed it, the Bears fell eight runs short.

Somerset now travel to Trent Bridge on Thursday, when they hope to have skipper Tom Abell back from the side strain he suffered playing for England Lions against Sri Lanka in February.

The Bears hope to have last season's final-day hero Liam Norwell fit again for the home game against Kent which starts the same day.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry:

"Tom Abell has had a good run out for the second XI and could be ready, but we will wait at least 24 hours before looking at selection for the Notts match.

"We have some work to do. We have to give a lot of credit to Warwickshire for the way they went about their business with bat and ball but it has been a tough three days for us.

"We need to be more match sharp. Although we went away to Abu Dhabi as part of our preparation, the weather here disrupted pre-season games.

"There were bright spots for us. Tom Lammonby showed the ability and potential he possesses, but we will not gloss over other areas that did not go so well."

Warwickshire first-team coach Mark Robinson told BBC CWR:

"We feel we bossed the match, winning or at least drawing each session. If our LBW appeal against Tom Lammonby this afternoon had been given, it would really have put the cat among the pigeons.

"Credit to him because he played well, but I am pleased with the way we have started. Our batters played around Sam Hain, who is a good foil for our more aggressive players.

"To get two centurions in the first match is great. Alex Davies's ton will set him up nicely after a difficult season last year and Sam is our Mr Consistent.

"We have a better balance to our bowling attack this summer and hope we can keep them all fit. We haven't won, but we will take a lot out of the game and go into the next one at home to Kent with some momentum."

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.