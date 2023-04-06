Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Reece Topley bowled two overs and took one wicket before his injury in Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening game

England bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League after dislocating his shoulder.

Topley, 29, sustained the injury while fielding in Royal Challengers Bangalore's first game, against Mumbai Indians on 2 April.

RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed that Topley had returned to England.

He had only recently returned to playing after an ankle injury that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup.

Topley had suffered ligament damage to his ankle after stepping on a boundary sponge in training and was sidelined for almost three months.

The seamer returned to action in January in the SA20, South Africa's franchise T20 tournament.

He then made his international return in England's one-day international series against South Africa in February.

The latest injury is another big disappointment for Topley, who made his England debut in 2015 and had worked his way back into the set-up after suffering four back stress fractures in five years.

England do not play any white-ball cricket until their series against New Zealand that starts at the end of August, followed by the 50-over World Cup in India in October.

That gives Topley time to recover, but little opportunity to prove his form or fitness leading in to the World Cup.

Topley bowled two overs and took the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green before suffering the injury.

His absence adds to RCB's list of injuries this season, with his fellow England team-mate Will Jacks suffering from a thigh problem.

Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood is also not expected to feature in the first half of the tournament while batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out too.

RCB are yet to announce a replacement for Topley.