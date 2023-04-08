Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matthew Waite's unbeaten ton followed his four Derbyshire first-innings wickets

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day three): Derbyshire 321: Madsen 87, Godleman 70, Chappell 46; Waite 4-50 & 269-6: Godleman 86, Haider 65, Du Plooy 52* Worcestershire 473: Waite 109*, D'Oliveira 89, Haynes 62, Libby 42; Chappell 5-69, Conners 3-104 Worcestershire 7 pts, Derbyshire 6 pts Scorecard

Matthew Waite's maiden century put Worcestershire in a strong position on day three against Derbyshire.

The former Yorkshire all-rounder, who joined the Pears at the end of last season after initially signing on loan, passed his previous highest first-class score of 59 to finish unbeaten on 109.

After sharing a last-wicket stand of 82 with Ben Gibbon, the Pears' highest for the 10th wicket at Derby since their debut season in 1899, Waite helped Worcestershire to 473, a lead of 152.

Gibbion was last man out, dismissed by fast bowler Zak Chappell who finished with 5-69 from 22 overs.

In reply, Billy Godleman, with 86, and Haider Ali, who hit 65, shared an opening stand of 134.

But Derbyshire lost wickets in clusters to close on 269-6, 117 ahead, with skipper Leus du Plooy unbeaten on 52.

Worcestershire's prospects of such a sizeable lead appeared slim when Brett D'Oliveira was run out in the second over of the day, after adding only two to his overnight 87.

He came back for a third run and was stranded when Brooke Guest relayed Anuj Dal's throw to the bowler's end, leaving the Worcestershire skipper stranded.

D'Oliveira departed kicking the air in anger but, if Waite thought he was to blame, he more than made up for it with the best innings of his career.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.