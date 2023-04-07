Australian Sean Abbott took four wickets on his Surrey debut

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day two): Surrey 442: Steel 141*, Foakes 76, Smith 54; Bailey 4-86 Lancashire 233-8: Jennings 76; Abbott 4-42 Surrey 6 pts, Lancashire 3 pts Scorecard

Cameron Steel completed a brilliant 141 not out before a four-wicket burst from Sean Abbott put champions Surrey in complete command at the halfway stage against Lancashire.

Steel went from his overnight 86 to his first hundred for five years as the last three wickets added 102 in the morning to reach a total of 442.

Australia all-rounder Abbott then took 4-42, also claiming two catches as Lancashire collapsed from 108-1 to 197-8.

Captain Keaton Jennings top scored with 76 as the hosts closed on 233-8, trailing by 209.

Steel had come to the crease at 164-5 on day one and, despite losing Abbott early on for 42, he went to his hundred in style with an exuberant shot for four over midwicket.

It was his first century for Surrey to underline their strength with the bat.

Last season, they had 11 different players score centuries and they posted eight scores of at least 400 in their first innings.

With Kemar Roach and Dan Worrall both making 18, Steel received excellent tail-end support as they took advantage of some ragged home bowling.

When Worrall was last man out, Steel walked off unbeaten from 182 balls with 14 fours and three maximums.

On a lovely sunny afternoon, it appeared a good batting day but Surrey kept finding a way of picking up wickets as Lancashire's players got themselves in and then got out.

Luke Wells was well caught by Ollie Pope at second slip for 24, Josh Bohannon (32) batted nicely but was out driving to Steel's leg-spin, Steven Croft (11) was caught in the deep and Dane Vilas dragged one on for 12.

Jennings had stood firm in his first game as captain to pass 50 but, when he had his middle stump uprooted by Jordan Clark, it sparked a horrible collapse of four wickets for 15.

That included three for one in seven balls as they subsided from 182-4 to 197-8, with two wickets in an over from Abbott as George Bell went for 20 and Luke Wood and Tom Bailey without scoring.

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and Will Williams managed to survive over an hour without any further wickets for the home side, but the damage had been done.

Lancashire still need another 60 runs to avoid the follow-on, so Surrey can decide which is the best way for them to push for an opening victory as they aim to set a marker as the team to beat again this season.