Andy McBrine took six Bangladesh first-innings wickets but that couldn't prevent the hosts taking total control of the one-off Test in Mirpur

One-off Test, Mirpur (day two) Ireland 214: Tector 50, Tucker 37; Taijul 5-58 & 27-4 (Taijul 2-7, Shakib 2-11_ Bangladesh 369: Mushfiqur 126, Shakib 87, Mehidy 55; Adair 2-64, McBrine 6-118, Ireland trail by 128 runs with six wickets remaining Scorecard

Bangladesh are on course to claim victory inside three days in the one-off Test against Ireland in Mirpur after dominating day two on Wednesday.

After starting on 34-2 in reply to Ireland's 214 first innings, Mushfiqur Rahim's 126 and skipper Shakib Al Hasan 87 helped the hosts post 369 all out.

Shakib's two wickets then contributed to Bangladesh reducing Ireland to 27-4 at stumps and still 128 behind.

Andy McBrine took six wickets in the only bright spot for the tourists.

The spinner finished with figures of 6-118 to become only the second Irish bowler to take five Test wickets, but any gloss from that soon disappeared as Shakib and fellow left-arm slow bowler Taijul Islam ripped into the Irish top order.

Murray Commins (1), James McCollum (0), skipper Andy Balbirnie (3) and Curtis Campher (1) wilted in front of Taijul and Shakib, who had figures of 2-7 and 2-11, by the day's conclusion.

Herry Tector was unbeaten on eight alongside Peter Moor, who was 10 not out, at the end of play to leave Ireland staring at the prospect of an innings defeat.

Bangladesh looked shaky when they resumed, losing Mominul Haque, bowled round his legs by Mark Adair for 17, in the third over of the morning.

But Shakib and Mushfiqur turned up the aggression and quickly clawed back the deficit with a 159-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Shakib was at his mercurial best until he chased a ball from McBrine wide outside the off stump to get a feather touch on the bat as wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker took the catch.

Liton Das contributed 43 runs after joining Mushfiqur as they added 87 for the fifth wicket, with Mehidy Hasan's 55 - which included two sixes - piling on the agony for the Irish.

Mushfiqur, whose impressive knock included 15 fours and one six, was finally dismissed by McBrine as Commins took a fine diving catch at long-on.

McBrine then cut short the tail with three wickets in three consecutive overs, but it still left the hosts with a first-innings lead of 155 before they inflicted further damage with the ball.