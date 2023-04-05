Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Kuhnemann took nine wickets in three matches during Australia's recent Test series in India

Durham spinner Matt Kuhnemann is keen to get a feel for English pitches and players to prepare him for the Australia squad if selected for this summer's Ashes series.

The 26-year-old Queenslander made his Test debut and received his 'baggy green' during the recent India series.

He will now spend the rest of 2023 with Durham, international duties pending.

"If we can be playing over here, it helps us and gives us more experience," Kuhnemann told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"The advice was to jump at any chance to come over here and play county cricket, that's throughout the whole domestic circuit in Australia."

Having taken nine wickets in three games during his spell in India, Kuhnemann was a useful weapon for Andrew McDonald's side.

While the pitches will be very different in England at this time of year coming into a new season, there was much to enjoy from being part of a winning Test team.

"It was amazing, as a spinner you lick you lips when you get some of the conditions over there," he added.

"It was awesome to be a part of that team and get some success was awesome as well."

Durham start the season at Sussex on Thursday.