Julius Sumerauer became the second Jersey bowler to take four wickets in a one-day international

ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier play-off, Windhoek UAE 284-7 (50 overs): Khan 82, Waseem 65; Sumerauer 4-51, Perchard 2-56 Jersey 218 (44.5 overs): Carlyon 85, Tribe 40; Meiyappan 4-57 UAE beat Jersey by 66 runs Scorecard external-link

Jersey's ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier play-off campaign ended with a 66-run defeat by the United Arab Emirates in Namibia.

The loss also means Jersey, who finish fifth in the six-team event, miss out on securing one-day international status for the next four years.

UAE made 284-7 as Asif Khan hit 82 while Julius Sumerauer took 4-51.

In reply Jersey were restricted to 218 all out off 44.5 overs, Harrison Carlyon top scoring with 85.

The win also saw the United Arab Emirates finish second in the pool behind the USA, with both countries progressing to the final stage of qualifying for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Having been beaten by the USA on Tuesday, Jersey knew they had to win. They were also relying on winless Papua New Guinea pulling off a surprise big victory over Canada to make the top four and become members of ICC Cricket World Cup League Two for the next four years - but the Canadians thrashed the Papuans by 90 runs.

Sumerauer claimed Aryansh Sharma's wicket in the first over for a duck, but fellow opener Khan and Vriitya Aravind put on 100 for the second wicket to ease the Emirati nerves.

The Jersey bowler took the wickets of Vriitya Aravind (45) and Rohan Mustafa (0) in the 29th over to leave the UAE on 147-5 as the islanders looked to be in the ascendency.

But Khan and Aayan Afzal Khan's 96-run stand in just over 17 overs proved to be a match winner before Asif Khan was caught by Jonty Jenner off Charles Perchard's bowling having hit two sixes and five fours in his 86-ball knock.

Sanchit Sharma hit a quickfire 23 before being caught off the final ball of the innings as Aayan Afzal Khan ended on 43 not out.

Harrison Carlyon's knock of 85 was the highlight of Jersey's innings

Jersey made a positive start in reply as Carlyon and Nick Greenwood put on 60 for the opening wicket before Greenwood went for 10.

But the islanders gradually slipped further behind the run-rate as first Josh Lawrenson was caught and bowled by Rohan Mustafa for 13 before Carlyon was bowled by Karthik Meiyappan for an 89-ball knock of 85 that included five sixes and seven fours to leave Jersey on 119-3 at the midway point of their innings.

Asa Tribe and Jonty Jenner came together and formed a solid partnership that looked as though it might give the islanders a way back into the game until Jenner was trapped lbw by Meiyappan for 32 off 46 balls to leave Jersey on 188-4.

Ben Stevens went cheaply soon after before Tribe went for 40 to leave Jersey on 191-6.

That was the last of Jersey's resistance as only Sumerauer's (21) made it into double figures as the final five wickets fell for 27 runs.