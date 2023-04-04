Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jason Roy is expected to open the batting for England in their 50-over World Cup defence in India in October

Pool A/B: Team A v Team B Dates: 31 March-28 May Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary from more than 40 matches on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app (UK only).

England opener Jason Roy has joined Kolkata Knight Riders for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Roy, 32, has signed for KKR after India's Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the competition with a lower back injury, while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has opted out.

The right-hander's deal is worth approximately £275,000.

Roy last played in the IPL in 2021, scoring 150 runs in five games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He has scored 1,522 runs, at an average of 24.15, in 64 T20 internationals for England but was dropped for last October's T20 World Cup in Australia after a poor run of form.

Roy made 245 runs in seven games for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League in February and March, including a tournament-high 145 not out against Peshawar Zalmi.

KKR lost to Punjab Kings in their opening game on Saturday and host Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match on Thursday.