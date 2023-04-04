Shai Hope has played 106 one-day internationals for West Indies

Yorkshire have signed West Indies batter Shai Hope for the first three games of the County Championship.

The 29-year-old will make his debut in Thursday's opening game of the Division Two season against Leicestershire.

Hope became the first player to hit two centuries in the same first-class match at Headingley when he did so for West Indies against England in 2017.

New Yorkshire captain Shan Masood will miss the start of the season after being called up by Pakistan.

"He [Hope] brings so much experience - one thing we are lacking is just a little bit of experience so he just gives us that and comes into the squad for this first game," managing director Darren Gough told the club website. external-link

"Hope has literally just got home a few days ago so it is a straight turn around. He will have to adjust to playing red ball, from white ball but he is a fantastic player and it's good to have someone of his quality to come in at short notice for three games."