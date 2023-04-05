Last updated on .From the section Counties

The opening day of the County Championship match between Somerset and Warwickshire at Taunton has been abandoned because of rain.

Heavy overnight showers left the outfield unplayable, with umpires Alex Wharf and Rob Bailey ending any hope of play at 09:30 BST on Thursday.

The club are hopeful, given the extra day of treating the pitch, that play can start on Friday at 11:00 BST.

Somerset finished seventh in Division One last season, with the Bears eighth.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson and Cameron Bancroft are set for their Somerset debuts.

Hasan Ali, Chris Rushworth and Ed Barnard are all in line to make their first appearances for Bears.