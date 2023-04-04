Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kim Cotton (right) stood alongside Wayne Knights in Dunedin

Kim Cotton has become the first female on-field umpire to stand in a men's international between two full-member nations.

New Zealander Cotton stood in the second T20 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Dunedin on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old has officiated in 16 women's one-day internationals and 44 T20s since 2018.

Cotton umpired the Women's T20 World Cup final between Australia and South Africa in February.

Claire Polosak became the first female umpire in a men's international in 2019 when she stood in a one-day match between Oman and Namibia, both associate nations.

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets at the University Oval to level the three-match series.

Pace bowler Adam Milne took 5-26 - his best T20 international figures - to help bowl Sri Lanka out for 141.

Tim Seifert hit an unbeaten 79 from 43 balls as New Zealand cruised home with 32 balls to spare.

Queenstown will host the final T20 on Saturday.