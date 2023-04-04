Jamie Porter has been in past England Test squads without making an appearance

Essex pace bowler Jamie Porter hopes a new fitness regime will enable him to return to his best this summer.

He was a key figure in the club's 2017 and 2019 title wins and also helped them lift the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy.

He has taken 409 first-class wickets, but only managed 19 in eight County Championship appearances last summer, in part due to injury problems.

"Mentally, last year was the toughest I've ever experienced," the 29-year-old told BBC Essex Sport.

"My game is based around volume - the more I bowl the better I get, so being stop-start was really hard.

"Even just being at home, not being able to pick my daughter up because it hurt and not being able to do things around the house, I must have been tough to be around last summer.

"Last year, there were times when I felt like throwing in the towel. But now the fire is burning more than it's ever burnt and I just want to get out there and show what I can do - I don't want people to forget what I'm capable of."

Porter spent part of the winter with Cricket Victoria in Australia, where he was able to pick the brains of Essex bowling coach Mick Lewis.

"In terms of preparation for the season, I feel like that is the best prep I've had in at least five or six years," he said.

"He's a brilliant coach and I feel we've developed a really good relationship - the work we've done in Australia was really beneficial to me.

"Because of the work I did with Micky in Oz, I feel I could have started the season three weeks ago, I feel ready, and it's mostly down to him.

"The fitness side of things was done by the time I got to Australia - then the work I did with Micky was just about going through what has worked well for me over the years, what have been my biggest strengths and making sure there's no compromise there, that I'm doing that every ball I bowl."

Essex finished fourth in last season's Championship but exceeded 200 points as Sam Cook (51) and Shane Snater (36) shouldered the main seam bowling wicket-taking burden.

"I take pride in being the guy that takes a wicket with the new ball and it's tough watching other people do that," he added.

"But at the same time it's brilliant to see people like Ben Allison given more opportunities and Snater take a more senior role last year.

"Now, for the first time in a while, I feel like I'm in control of my game again so I don't feel the need to look at what other people are doing, I'm feeling really confident."