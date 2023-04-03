Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Norwell needs three more first-class wickets to reach 350 and has 46 in white-ball cricket

Warwickshire pace bowler Liam Norwell has signed a new deal that will keep him at Edgbaston "until at least 2025".

He produced one of the performances of 2022 by taking 9-62 on the final day of the County Championship season to help retain the team's Division One status.

Norwell, 31, moved to Edgbaston from Gloucestershire in 2018 and has taken 94 first-class wickets for the Bears.

Warwickshire begin the new season with a game against Somerset at Taunton, starting on Thursday.

"We've put together a squad that I believe can compete in all formats and hopefully bring more success for our fans," said Norwell, whose career-best figures last September helped his team to a five-run win over Hampshire with Yorkshire being relegated to Division Two instead.

"I want to play as much cricket as I can this summer, across all formats, and be on the pitch as much as possible with the lads."

He previously claimed 49 wickets to help Warwickshire win the Championship title in 2021.

"Liam is one of the best bowlers in the country; there are few better in my opinion," said first-team coach Mark Robinson.

"He's worked with our physios and strength and conditioning team to come back well from injury, and he's always retained a very positive mindset."