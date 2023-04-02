Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stirling is available to play against Sri Lanka

Paul Stirling will join up with the Ireland squad for the Sri Lanka leg of their upcoming tour.

Stirling will be available to play in the second of the two-Test tour, which will take place in Galle between 24 and 28 April.

He was initially left out to concentrate on white-ball cricket this year as Ireland aim to secure World Cup qualification.

Ireland face Bangladesh in the first Test of their trip in Dhaka on 4 April.

That will see head coach Heinrich Malan's side end a near four-year Test absence.

"Paul was originally set to join the squad in Sri Lanka for the ODI series that was originally planned," Andrew White, national men's selector at Cricket Ireland, said:.

"However, with those fixtures now converted to a Test match, and the scheduled Bangladesh T20I series in Ireland postponed, he will now have a greater focus on red-ball cricket and will join the Test squad for that second Test."