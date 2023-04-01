Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Williamson, who became New Zealand's highest Test run scorer in February, had to be helped off the field after suffering the injury

New Zealand's white-ball skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of this season's Indian Premier League by a knee injury.

The 32-year-old was hurt in defending champions Gujarat Titans' opening win on Friday against Chennai Super Kings.

He leapt to stop a six near the boundary but landed awkwardly and fell to the ground clutching his knee.

It is not known whether the injury will see him miss the ICC World Cup in India, which starts in October.

"Preparations are now under way for him to return to NZ next week and be seen by relevant medical specialists to establish a treatment plan," said New Zealand Cricket.

Gujarat director of cricket Vikram Solanki said a replacement would be announced in due course.

"It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon," he said.