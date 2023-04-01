Poloc have played at Shawholm for the past 143 years

Glasgow's 145-year-old Poloc Cricket Club will officially dissolve after talks about sharing their previous home at Shawholm with the ground's new tenants were unsuccessful.

The W Academy, which coaches children in Glasgow's southside, plans to run camps all year round, which leaves no place for cricket to continue.

A previous meeting of Poloc's members had determined that the club would no longer operate if they lost access to Shawholm. The club's 143-year tenancy will now officially end on 30 April.

Shawholm hosted Scotland's first televised cricket match in 1955, is home to a distinctive six-hole golf course recognised by the R&A and has hosted international cricketers throughout its history.

But landlord Pollok and Corrour Ltd terminated Poloc's lease last month.

"Facilities such as Shawholm are unique and precious to our game, both as places of development for young players and as hubs of the local community," a statement from Cricket Scotland read at the time.

"They should never be taken for granted or discarded in this way; instead, they should be cherished and nurtured to ensure a minority sport such as cricket can survive and thrive."

The governing body urged the parties to come to an agreement that would allow Shawholm to continue as a cricket round and ensure Poloc, who were founded in 1878, could survive.

The discussions have proved unsuccessful, however, and it will be football rather than cricket played at Shawholm moving forwards.

In a letter to members, Poloc's board said: "Unfortunately, following consideration by the new tenant, it has become evident that their plans for the redevelopment, and use, of the site means that it will not be possible to retain even a reduced size cricket square, with their intention to use the facility seven days a week and during the summer months, meaning that weekend or midweek cricket could not be guarantee, and, as such, the security we had hoped for cannot be given.

"I can therefore confirm that the unanimous vote taken at the special general meeting for the dissolution of Poloc Cricket Club takes effect from today Friday 31 March 2023."

The W Academy has been approached by BBC Scotland for comment.