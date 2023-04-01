Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Wood played for England in their recent one-day and T20 series in Bangladesh last month

Indian Premier League, Lucknow Lucknow Super Giants 193-6 (20 overs): Mayers 73; Khaleel 2-30 Delhi Capitals 143-9 (20 overs): Warner 56; Wood 5-14

England fast bowler Mark Wood took five wickets as Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Wood, absent from the IPL since 2018, claimed 5-14 - the best-ever figures for an Englishman in the tournament.

Earlier, West Indies batter Kyle Mayers hit 73 off 38 balls on his IPL debut as Lucknow made 193-6.

Delhi were then restricted to 143-9 with Australia's David Warner hitting 56 and Rilee Rossouw adding 30.

In his first over Wood removed opener Prithvi Shaw and then Mitchell Marsh in successive balls but Sarfaraz Khan prevented the hat-trick.

Sarfaraz would later fall to Wood, who also dismissed Axar Patel and Chetan Sakariya.

Wood now has the joint-eighth best bowling figures in men's IPL history, while the previous best by an Englishman was former England all-rounder Dimitri Mascarenhas' 5-25 for Kings XI Punjab in 2012.

"Last time I was here, I played for CSK and it didn't go quite so well, so I wanted to try to make an impact this time," said Wood.

"I'm delighted that it's gone well."

His captain KL Rahul added: "It was Woody's day today. It's always a dream for a fast bowler.

"When someone is going well and has those kinds of performances, it has a huge impact on the team and on the result of the game. It was Woody's day and he made it count."

Elsewhere, England all-rounder Sam Curran, the most expensive player in the competition's 16-year history, hit an unbeaten 26 as Punjab Kings made 191-5.

They then restricted two-time champions Kolkata to 146-7 in 16 overs when rain stopped play with Punjab winning by seven runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.