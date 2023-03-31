Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has been cleared "on the balance of probabilities" of using racist language towards ex-Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.

Vaughan was accused of saying "there's too many of you lot, we need to have a word about that" to Rafiq and three other Asian players representing Yorkshire in 2009.

The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel found the England and Wales Cricket Board's case against Vaughan, 48, was not proved.

More to follow.