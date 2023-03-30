Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia beat South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup last month to seal their third successive triumph.

Ireland Women will face T20 world champions Australia in a three-match ODI series at Clontarf in July.

Led by Mel Lanning, the Aussies are the reigning one-day world champions as well as being the number one ranked side in the world.

Ireland secured a famous win over Australia in a T20 warm-up before last year's World Cup in South Africa

West Indies will also tour this summer for an ODI series and T20 series.

Ed Joyce's side will then travel to the Netherlands for a three-match T20 series against the Dutch in mid-August.

The summer fixtures will be Ireland's first since their group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup last month, where they left South Africa without a win.

Australia went on to to lift the trophy, their third title in a row, with a 19-run victory over the hosts in Cape Town.

The games will be the first time since August 2015 that the two sides have met in Dublin, which was a three-match T20I series also at Clontarf.