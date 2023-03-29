Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shaheen Afridi has taken 58 T20 wickets for Pakistan in 47 internationals

Nottinghamshire have signed Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi for this summer's T20 Blast.

Shaheen, 22, becomes Notts Outlaws' second T20-only overseas signing after experienced New Zealander Colin Munro.

Notts, Blast winners in 2017 and 2020, are starting a new era after T20 skipper Dan Christian's retirement.

"We are building from a strong platform, with a lot of very talented lads hungry to play T20," said Notts head coach Peter Moores.

"Shaheen adds star quality and a different angle. We've got a world-class player - which is really exciting - and a player with a point of difference with the ball.

"Alongside Munro, who is one of the top run scorers in the history of the format, we've got two very unique talents."

Notts also have their main overseas signing, South African paceman Dane Paterson, signed up for the T20, meaning one of the three will miss out each time as teams can only pick two overseas players in each game.

Despite winning promotion back to Division One in the County Championship, Notts missed out in limited-overs cricket, failing to get out of their group in the Blast and being knocked out at the quarter-final stage in the One-Day Cup.

Afridi signing 'invigorates' Notts - Moores

"We want to bounce back from last year's campaign," added Moores. "And this signing invigorates the club.

"He makes an impact in big games. He is a box office player. He has proven himself on big stages and is fiercely passionate in the way he plays his cricket."

After taking 11 wickets in the T20 World Cup at an average of 14.09, when Pakistan lost to England in the final, Shaheen then missed the Test series that followed.

After taking the early wicket of Hales, he injured himself taking a catch and had to have appendix surgery.

But he returned to full fitness to captain Lahore Qalandars to a second Pakistan Super League title, hitting an unbeaten 44 off 15 balls in the final.

"Notts play an aggressive brand of cricket, which suits me well," said Shaheen, who previously played T20 for Hampshire in 2020. "They've had great success in recent years.

"The likes of Alex Hales, Colin Munro and Joe Clarke are players I have faced in recent years and been impressed by.

"Having played at Trent Bridge, I know it is a fast-scoring ground and as a bowler you need to get your line and lengths right, but you also get the rewards when you do that."