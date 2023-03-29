Close menu

Jofra Archer: England paceman 'to go straight into Ashes' after IPL spell

comments25

Jofra Archer bowling for England
Jofra Archer has appeared for England seven times this year

Fast bowler Jofra Archer is unlikely to play any red-ball cricket before the Ashes series starts in June, according to Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace.

The 27-year-old is contracted to Mumbai Indians for the Indian Premier League, which begins on Friday and culminates in the final on 28 May.

England face Australia in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on 16 June.

"I think all things being equal, he will go straight into the Ashes off the back of the IPL," Farbrace said.

There is a possibility that Archer could feature in England's Test against Ireland at Lord's, which begins on 1 June, but his availability will depend on Mumbai Indians' progress in the IPL.

He returned to the England white-ball squad in late January following 17 months on the sidelines with an elbow injury and a stress fracture in his back.

Archer has taken 42 wickets at an average of 31.04 in his 13 Tests for England, but his most recent Test appearance was in the 10-wicket defeat by India in Ahmedabad in February 2021.

His last first-class game was for Sussex against Kent in May 2021.

Fellow England Test players Joe Root, captain Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook are also involved in the IPL.

"The England plan for Jofra is he'll go and play in the IPL," Farbrace told BBC Radio Sussex.

"I think their plan is that between IPL games he'll then bowl some longer spells to get his overs up and make sure that he is match-ready.

"That's the nature of international franchise cricket these days. I know there'll be a lot of people saying 'he should play at least two four-day games to be ready for a Test match', but the preparation and the work that the medical teams do around these players is exceptional."

'England are not daft'

Sussex have six fixtures in Division Two of the County Championship before the Ashes with their T20 Blast campaign starting on 26 May. Australia batter Steve Smith will join for a three-game County Championship stint in May.

However, given Archer's commitments in the IPL, the right-arm paceman will not be in action for his county before England attempt to reclaim the Ashes urn for the first time since 2015.

"We're really lucky here at Sussex. I think we have got an unbelievable medical set-up with some fantastic professionals," former England assistant coach Farbrace said.

"That's something that allows players like Jofra to move from T20 cricket to Test match cricket and be ready and prepared to go.

"England are not daft. They know that keeping the likes of Jofra fit for the Ashes will be really important to win the Ashes.

"They are saying 'how can we make sure that we get Jofra prepared to play the Ashes and be the best version he can be?' They've got a lot of good people around that squad who we need to trust and allow them to do their job.

"From a Sussex point of view we should be saying that he needs to play at least four Championship games otherwise he's not going to be ready - but that's not how it works.

"He is a centrally contracted player and we want him to be at this club for many years to come and we want him to be a big part of the future."

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 12:42

    Don't buy into Farbrace's arguments at all, and I don't care how good the medics are.
    More realistically, they are managing a situation where players are maximising their earnings by demanding to play in franchise tournaments and they are fire-fighting in keeping them fit for the next series. Same with Stokes and his knee.

    What's Jimmy's preparations? Why not copy him - he's done OK.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 12:36

    Sounds like they’re making the best of things given that 💵 trump 🏏 every time…!

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 12:36

    The Tony Martial of the cricket world, so much promise yet breaks down more than an Austin Allegro.

    Hopefully he is over this and will give the Aussies hell but the jury is still out.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 12:30

    You trust they know what they are doing. Looking forward to the Ashes. Surely they have a really good chance this year?

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 12:39

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      They do but suspect the Aussies will already know they have to fight 🔥with🔥!!

      It will be must watch without doubt…

  • Comment posted by Jka, today at 12:28

    Why?! Do we even need him in the test team at the moment? Maybe if the pitch suits pace and bounce but otherwise no! Keep him fit and available for white ball cricket, world cup in October.

  • Comment posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 12:28

    Yes perhaps not the absolute best test prep, but at least he's turning his arm over in competitive cricket immediately before so ain't coming in cold. Hope he does really well.

  • Comment posted by Mr FortyTwo, today at 12:22

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Shane, today at 12:28

      Shane replied:
      I'm afraid that in the old days (my era playing minor counties) bowlers seemed less prone to injury by simply bowling a lot of overs. These days with all the science bowlers are more prone to being out with injury. As Fred used to say, 1,000 overs a season never hurt the likes of him and Statham!

  • Comment posted by Patrick Bateman, today at 12:19

    England lost Archer initially because Root bowled him into the ground in the last Ashes series, and now they're talking about putting him straight back in without any red ball preparation at all.

    Most likely scenario is that he gets called up to the squad, and that's it. He may play white ball games vs Australia, but it's unlikely that he'd feature in a Test match.

    • Reply posted by Laughing Gravy, today at 12:22

      Laughing Gravy replied:
      I think that would depend on the fitness of Wood. I think England would like to play one or the other against Australia

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 12:19

    Am I the only one who feels like Jofra 1 could get injured going straight from T20 to test 2 Is a great player but doesn't deserve a place in the team over Broad, Anderson, Robinson, Wood etc?

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 12:21

      Bloomoon replied:
      Agree he could get injured and better prep would be my view but he deserves his place imho. Certainly in the rotation squad as others get injured as well but my bet would be he’d hold down a place if fitness smiled on him for a while

  • Comment posted by clfd66, today at 12:16

    Seems like Archer has become cricket's equivalent of Manu Tuilagi. Talented player, can be devastating on his day, yet perpetually injured and rushed back into match squads despite a lack of preparation. Hope he stays fit but not holding out much hope for this.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 12:19

      Bloomoon replied:
      Interesting observation not without merit

  • Comment posted by The Boy Done Good, today at 12:12

    Jofra is top quality and I hope he plays a part in the ashes but who says he walks straight into the team anyway? Broad, Anderson and Robinson have all been superb the last 12 months. Give them the first test while Jofra has a game for Sussex (who have a championship match on 11th June) and then bring him in for the second/third test

    • Reply posted by Shane, today at 12:25

      Shane replied:
      Good point

  • Comment posted by Shane, today at 12:08

    Nuts! Even the great WI and Aussie quicks, Roberts, Holding, Garner, Thompson, Lillee, Walsh, Garner, Ambrose, Marshall, etc, etc. Used to play in warm up matches against the counties before a test series here in the UK. I can only imagine what the great Fiery Fred would be thinking of the way the authorities handle the warm up regime for the quicks these days.

    • Reply posted by whywhywhy, today at 12:19

      whywhywhy replied:
      to use Frabrace's comments: "That's the nature of international franchise cricket these days. I know there'll be a lot of people saying 'he should play at least two four-day games to be ready for a Test match', but the preparation and the work that the medical teams do around these players is exceptional."
      Times have changed...

