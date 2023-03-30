Close menu

Jofra Archer: England paceman 'to go straight into Ashes' after IPL spell

Jofra Archer bowling for England
Jofra Archer has appeared for England seven times this year

Fast bowler Jofra Archer is unlikely to play any red-ball cricket before the Ashes series starts in June, according to Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace.

The 27-year-old is contracted to Mumbai Indians for the Indian Premier League, which begins on Friday and culminates in the final on 28 May.

England face Australia in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on 16 June.

"I think all things being equal, he will go straight into the Ashes off the back of the IPL," Farbrace said.

There is a possibility that Archer could feature in England's Test against Ireland at Lord's, which begins on 1 June, but his availability will depend on Mumbai Indians' progress in the IPL.

He returned to the England white-ball squad in late January following 17 months on the sidelines with an elbow injury and a stress fracture in his back.

Archer has taken 42 wickets at an average of 31.04 in his 13 Tests for England, but his most recent Test appearance was in the 10-wicket defeat by India in Ahmedabad in February 2021.

His last first-class game was for Sussex against Kent in May 2021.

Fellow England Test players Joe Root, captain Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook are also involved in the IPL.

"The England plan for Jofra is he'll go and play in the IPL," Farbrace told BBC Radio Sussex.

"I think their plan is that between IPL games he'll then bowl some longer spells to get his overs up and make sure that he is match-ready.

"That's the nature of international franchise cricket these days. I know there'll be a lot of people saying 'he should play at least two four-day games to be ready for a Test match', but the preparation and the work that the medical teams do around these players is exceptional."

'England are not daft'

Sussex have six fixtures in Division Two of the County Championship before the Ashes with their T20 Blast campaign starting on 26 May. Australia batter Steve Smith will join for a three-game County Championship stint in May.

However, given Archer's commitments in the IPL, the right-arm paceman will not be in action for his county before England attempt to reclaim the Ashes urn for the first time since 2015.

"We're really lucky here at Sussex. I think we have got an unbelievable medical set-up with some fantastic professionals," former England assistant coach Farbrace said.

"That's something that allows players like Jofra to move from T20 cricket to Test match cricket and be ready and prepared to go.

"England are not daft. They know that keeping the likes of Jofra fit for the Ashes will be really important to win the Ashes.

"They are saying 'how can we make sure that we get Jofra prepared to play the Ashes and be the best version he can be?' They've got a lot of good people around that squad who we need to trust and allow them to do their job.

"From a Sussex point of view we should be saying that he needs to play at least four Championship games otherwise he's not going to be ready - but that's not how it works.

"He is a centrally contracted player and we want him to be at this club for many years to come and we want him to be a big part of the future."

  • Comment posted by Adam Mulla, today at 13:31

    If they want Archer to retire early from internationals then the ECB are going on the right direction

    • Reply posted by Adam Mulla, today at 13:34

      Adam Mulla replied:
      In

  • Comment posted by YorkshireBear, today at 13:23

    Given his injury problems shouldn't the ECB be managing his fitness and playing schedule - he is on a central contract after all? I hope he stays fit for the Ashes but if he does break down again playing in the IPL the ECB will only have themselves to blame.

  • Comment posted by Jordan, today at 13:21

    Please 4 over spells 90+MPH don't need him bowling 84MPH 10 over spells

  • Comment posted by Beauvillier-Raty-Hronek, today at 13:20

    Can't see Archer being a red ball bowler anymore. If he plays in the Ashes he's bound to break down early.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 13:32

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Heart hopes you're wrong but heads knows there's a good chance you're right....

  • Comment posted by Moronphobia, today at 13:17

    Hopefully he won’t be rushed back in. He definitely has a part to play but I hope he is allowed to build his fitness back again - the last thing anyone wants is for him to break down again by being rushed back in , which is totally unnecessary.

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 13:06

    And Sussex are an absolute disgrace signing Steve Smith.

    • Reply posted by Anthony Francis, today at 13:11

      Anthony Francis replied:
      Absolutely agree - he should not have been allowed to play cricket again.

  • Comment posted by Drew, today at 13:05

    Love Archer.

    But do we need him for the Ashes?

    Jimmy is a shoe in. As is Ollie Robinson.

    Woakes SHOULD be a shoe in with it being England. Whether he is or not is the big choice, but 6/7/8 should be Stokes, Foakes, Woakes every match this summer.

    So one spot left? Broad? Wood? Archer? Potts? TRJ? Stone? We can be fine without Archer if we need to be.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 13:13

      Anon replied:
      could easily rotate a little, utilise on the basis say Broad/Anderson play 3-4 each so not always same matches, likewise the supporting cast

      some may go "hell no!" but it isn't just about playing your "best" bowling attack but also keeping them at their best. at home Woakes/Archer/Broad/Robinson/Wood/Anderson all make cases for inclusion and can all be match winners. TRJ I thought was forgotten!

  • Comment posted by Darren Cook, today at 13:04

    • Reply posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 13:07

      Help Out to Eat Out replied:
      No more a mercenary than the England red-ball captain, England white-ball captain or former England red-ball captain who are all partaking in the IPL this year.

      Clear off with your racist bile...

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 13:03

    He has a central contract he’ll do what he’s told.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 13:07

      sports fan replied:
      Do you really believe that they all including Stokes do exactly as they want

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 13:02

    This is one player who it might have been worth his county or the england set-up having a quiet word with. MI are going to be one of those teams who are there to make up the numbers in the IPL this season, so he's going to be asked to bowl his best in every single game.

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 13:01

    This would probably be fine if he's bowling short spells, though it means that the other frontline quicks have to be in a position to bowl longer spells. It could depend on how much Stokes is able to bowl as well.

    Also feel it would be counterproductive to not play a frontline spinner (Leach) to accommodate an extra pace bowler unless the pitch is the greenest of green.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 12:57

    Hopefully he doesn’t play too much after the IPL so he can be fit and rested ready for The Hundred.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 13:16

      sports fan replied:
      Great post Steve!

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 12:57

    I don't see an issue with this for Archer.
    He's not a guy who should be bowling long spells. He's much more suited to short bursts of pace bowling.
    Mismanagement of his workload has most likely contributed to his health problems the last couple of years.

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 12:56

    It makes you appreciate how good the likes of Holding, Marshall, Thompson and Lillee were when they were able to maintain such levels of pace and consistency through a test series, year on year. They didn't have to spend afternoons bowling slow yorkers in 10 over a match slog-fests just to raise money for the game. People paid to come to the Tests because they were so special.

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 12:54

    I get that you’ve got to rotate your seamers across an Ashes series and Jofra brings something pretty unique, but I don’t like the idea he just walks back into the team.

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 12:54

    Straight to the Ashes...........unless he's injured (again) I suppose.

  • Comment posted by atlowe, today at 12:48

    Plan without him. England first or forget it. You cant go from white ball money grabbing to representing your country in the Ashes.

    • Reply posted by Randall, today at 12:52

      Randall replied:
      He's a professional cricketer, in case you're unsure of what that mean he gets paid to play cricket. How is playing in the IPL money grabbing?

  • Comment posted by YouCrazyDiamonds, today at 12:46

    England wil need ALL of their pace bowlers fit and firing for the Ashes. Ben Stokes will want the headache of who his best options are given the plethora available to him.
    I hope for a full list of pace bowlers, I expect that not to be the case!

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 12:42

    Don't buy into Farbrace's arguments at all, and I don't care how good the medics are.
    More realistically, they are managing a situation where players are maximising their earnings by demanding to play in franchise tournaments and they are fire-fighting in keeping them fit for the next series. Same with Stokes and his knee.

    What's Jimmy's preparations? Why not copy him - he's done OK.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 13:02

      Anon replied:
      helps he stopped playing short formats for England yonks ago

