BBC commentators Kevan James and Emily Windsor (centre) host fans and panel members at the annual BBC Radio Solent Hampshire fans' forum at the Ageas Bowl

For years fans have been able to quiz Hampshire Cricket's top brass at the annual fans forum.

Chairmen, players and coaches have all faced tough questions from supporters at the BBC Radio Solent event.

With the new season around the corner, eager fans gathered to hear the panel discuss the ambitions of both Hampshire and the Southern Vipers in 2023.

Concerns about the rise of franchise cricket and a saturated calendar of fixtures were also addressed.

This year's panel, led by commentators Kevan James and Emily Windsor, featured Hampshire chair Rob Bransgrove, first-team coach Adrian Birrell, captain James Vince, Southern Vipers head coach Charlotte Edwards and Vipers captain Georgia Adams.

We have picked out some of the highlights from an eventful night at the Ageas Bowl.

Q: Hampshire came so close to a County Championship title last season. They return with the same squad. How far can they go?

Birrell: "We have been very stable in our recruitment. We are not recruiting many players because we are very happy with the squad that we have. We feel that we can compete for three trophies with the squad that we have."

Bransgrove: "I don't think you can do anything but back the same group of players. We have actually enhanced the T20 cup-winning team with the addition of Benny Howell. We still have a great squad and a lot of people fighting for a place."

Q: Does Hampshire have a bit of a headache at the moment when selecting its batting line-up?

Birrell: "Yes there are some headaches at the moment and there will be some disappointed players. But it's a long season and there will be injuries and there will be opportunities for players outside of the starting XI."

Q: Kyle Abbott is such a crucial player but it doesn't seem like he has played much cricket over the winter - is he fit?

Birrell: "Karl is fit to play, he had keyhole surgery at the end of last season. He hasn't played in the off-season but he did start bowling in January and his loads are up - he is bowling very well and is ready to go. But we have strength in depth, especially in our bowling department."

Q: The requirements of international women's cricket and the men's Hundred mean our One-Day Cup side and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy squads often miss some star players. How difficult is that?

Edwards: "We were hit quite heavily last year due to a number of reasons, including England selections. But we see it as an opportunity to play our younger players. It can be frustrating though, because we don't know a player's availability for the start of the season. We just have to prepare and not be reliant on our four or five England players."

Q: Are there any names we should be looking out for who might break into the women's squad this year?

Edwards: "We have twins from Sussex, Millie and Mary Taylor, Abi Norgrove is a batter and Caitlin Chissell is a seamer coming through the ranks. We have some good youngsters and they get to train with the senior team throughout the winter so I'm feeling really positive that if they get their opportunity, they will play really well."

Hampshire fans gather at the Ageas Bowl to quiz the county's board, players and coaches about the upcoming season

Q: As T20 champions in both the men's and the women's formats, how will Hampshire ensure they don't get complacent?

Vince: "We know how hard it is to win these competitions. The shorter formats are about making sure you reach those knockout stages first and foremost, and I think our experience in those games really help us and we have a fairly good record. There is certainly no complacency. The hunger and drive to succeed amongst the group is there and we will attack it again this year."

Birrell: "The blueprint is to lose early, scrape into the knockouts and then play your best cricket at the back end. I think I would worry if we won our first game. It does sometimes take time to get the right personnel in place and for a team to gel. The most important thing is to get to the play-offs."

Q: Franchise cricket is almost becoming out of control with the number of competitions and fixtures. What is your feeling about the explosion of these tournaments around the world?

Vince: "It's great from a players' point of view because it gives us more opportunity to play in our off-season. With the number of countries hosting their own tournament it is hard to find a window where competitions don't clash. I don't really have a view on what is right or wrong. But you can see the benefits of a strong domestic franchise tournament and the impact it can have on a country's national team."

Bransgrove: "The explosion of franchise tournaments is no bad thing. What I regret about some of the competitions though is their duration. I've always felt that the best format for ultra-short cricket is one that is over within three or four weeks. So I don't find the IPL and the Big Bash as interesting as I used to.

"But there is no doubt that these competitions are reinvigorating our game and bringing new people to the sport. I just think we need to plan how we are going to manage the growth of franchise cricket, and it would be nice of the ICC stepped in to lay down some ground rules about duration, then major events could probably sit side-by-side."

Edwards: "Franchises are so lucrative I fear for international women's cricket. I've heard about a number of women not playing for their country to pursue franchise deals. Some of these franchise tournaments are too long as well. Those are my biggest concerns."

Q: Will plans to redevelop and expand the Ageas Bowl secure more international cricket in the future?

Bransgrove: "There is a new administration at the ECB and the early signs are that it is much more realistic with its relationship with the counties. I'd like to think we have the chance to hear some good news around mid-year."

You can listen to the full 2023 Hampshire Cricket Fans Forum from BBC Radio Solent on BBC Sounds, here.