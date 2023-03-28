Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Kuhnemann (left) and Todd Murphy both made their Test debuts in India in February

Durham have signed Australia spin bowler Matt Kuhnemann for the 2023 county season.

The 26-year-old left-armer recently made his Test debut in India, taking nine wickets in three games.

He has been signed as a replacement for compatriot Todd Murphy, who will not be available for the first block of County Championship matches.

Durham hope off-spinner Murphy, 22, will still join them following the Ashes series, which ends on 31 August.

Kuhnemann, who plays state cricket for Queensland and for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash, has taken 44 first-class wickets in 16 games.

Durham start their County Championship Division Two campaign with a home game against Worcestershire on 6 April.

"I look forward to playing with some world-class players and contributing to some wins for the club throughout the summer. I can't wait to get over there and meet everyone," he said.

"Matt impressed in India for Australia and is in a great place with his game, we are really looking forward to him joining us next week and seeing him perform in the County Championship," added Durham director of cricket Marcus North.

Australia have yet to confirm their squad for the Tests in England, but it is expected that Nathan Lyon will again be their first-choice spinner.