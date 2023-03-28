Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Phoebe Litchfield averages 154 in one-day internationals after two unbeaten half-centuries in her debut series against Pakistan

Teenager Phoebe Litchfield has been named in Australia's 15-player squad for the Women's Ashes in England.

The 19-year-old batter has not yet played a Test, but impressed with successive one-day half-centuries against Pakistan earlier this year.

Fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, who has been out since suffering a foot injury in the 2022 Ashes, is named in the Australia A squad.

A five-day Test will begin the multi-format series on 22 June.

Three T20s follow between 1-8 July, before three ODIs between 12-18 July.

Four points are available in the Test and two in each of the limited-overs games, while all matches will be played at Test grounds for the first time.

Australia's Ashes squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Heather Graham, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson.

Australia, who are the current world champions in the T20 and 50-over format, will be looking to retain the Ashes which they have held since 2015.

Litchfield is one of three uncapped players in Test cricket, alongside batter Grace Harris and former Ireland bowler Kim Garth.

"Phoebe Litchfield has taken her game to the next level in the past 12 months, we view her as a long-term player for Australia and it's pleasing to reward her progress with selection in an Ashes squad," said Cricket Australia head of performance and national selector Shawn Flegler.

Vlaeminck will be part of the 13-player A squad that will play three ODIs and three T20s on a tour that will run alongside the Ashes.

All-rounder Heather Graham, spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington and fast bowler Maitlan Brown, who earned her first deal in The Hundred in Thursday's draft, are also part of the squad.

"Tayla Vlaeminck is progressing in her rehabilitation and is working back towards full bowling fitness; she is a highly regarded talent and is certainly part of our plans moving forward," said Flegler.

"It's hugely beneficial to have an Australia A component to the tour and provide an opportunity for our developing players to test themselves in conditions they may not experience in Australia."

Australia will travel to England in the second week of June with players taking part in preparation camps throughout May.

Women's Ashes schedule

All times BST and subject to change

June

22-26: Only Test, Trent Bridge (11:00)

July

1: First T20, Edgbaston (18:35)

5: Second T20, Kia Oval (18:35)

8: Third T20, Lord's (18:35)

12: First ODI, Bristol (13:00)

16: Second ODI, Ageas Bowl (11:00)

18: Third ODI, Taunton (13:00)