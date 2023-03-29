Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England Test captain Ben Stokes has joined Chennai Super Kings this year, having previously played for Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League 2023 Dates: 31 March to 28 May

The biggest franchise tournament in world cricket returns on Friday when the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League gets under way.

Some of England's biggest stars are involved in 2023, including Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Harry Brook.

There are also some new rules to be aware of this season, including the option for teams to make a substitution.

Here's everything you need to know before the tournament begins - while you can show off your IPL knowledge in a quiz at the bottom of the page.

When does IPL 2023 start?

Gujarat Titans are the holders, having won the trophy in their first year in 2022, and they play Chennai Super Kings in the opening game on Friday, 31 March at 15:00 BST.

The competition includes 10 teams after Gujarat and Lucknow Super Giants were added in 2022.

There are 70 games before the knockout stages, with the final on 28 May at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

England players to watch in IPL 2023

Jos Buttler has scored 2,831 runs in 81 innings in the IPL

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler lit up the IPL for Rajasthan Royals in 2022, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 863 - including four centuries.

Buttler returns to the Royals, who finished as runners-up last year, and is joined by England team-mate and star batter Joe Root, who will play in the tournament for the first time. But given his lack of T20 experience in recent years, it is uncertain how much he will feature.

Test skipper Ben Stokes is expected to play as a specialist batter for Chennai Super Kings in the first few games after having an injection in his troublesome left knee.

Stokes, who was bought for £1.63m, joins Moeen Ali in Chennai, but will leave early to prepare for England's first Test of the summer against Ireland on 1 June - which is also likely to affect Root, Brook and Jofra Archer.

England fans will be nervously watching all of those players and hoping they avoid injuries ahead of the five-Test Ashes series against Australia which starts later in June.

Sam Curran made history in the 2023 auction when he became the IPL's most expensive signing ever, with Punjab Kings paying £1.85m for the all-rounder who was player of the tournament at last year's T20 World Cup.

He is joined by all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured Yorkshire batter Harry Brook for £1.35m, just over four months after his Test debut, with his impressive start to his international career making him one of the most sought-after players.

"I have watched the IPL from when it started," Brook told BBC Sport. "It has been an ambition and dream of mine to go out there and play as it is the best competition in the world and all of the best players go."

Fast bowler Archer, who returned to England action in January for the first time in almost two years, is set to play for Mumbai Indians as he eyes a Test return.

Adil Rashid joins Brook at Sunrisers, with Phil Salt at Delhi Capitals and David Willey and Reece Topley at Royal Challengers Bangalore completing the English involvement.

Who is missing and what changes have there been?

Jonny Bairstow scored 253 in 11 innings for Punjab Kings in 2022

One of the biggest absences is England batter Jonny Bairstow, who was set to play for Punjab Kings but is missing the tournament to continue his recovery from a broken left leg.

He is replaced by Australia's Matthew Short in Punjab's squad.

England's Will Jacks has been replaced by New Zealand's Michael Bracewell at Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will have Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis in their ranks once again.

Australia batter David Warner has replaced Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals captain as the India wicketkeeper recovers from a car crash.

Pant is not the only India star who has been ruled out this year by injury.

Mumbai Indians' star bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be absent from the IPL for the first time since 2013 because of a back problem, while Kolkata Knight Riders' Shreyas Iyer will miss at least the first half of the tournament.

Nitish Rana replaces Shreyas as captain but Mumbai are yet to name replacements for Bumrah and fellow injured seamer Jhye Richardson.

Fast bowler Mohsin Khan, who is uncapped by India but shone for Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, is also absent because of a shoulder injury.

In the coaching department, former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher is the new Mumbai head coach, replacing Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene who has moved into a strategic role.

England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss has replaced Anil Kumble at Punjab Kings, while West Indies legend Brian Lara takes over from Tom Moody at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

England Test coach Brendon McCullum left Kolkata and he has been replaced by Chandrakant Pandit.

What is the format and schedule for IPL 2023?

Group A Group B Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings

The teams are split into two groups of five and each play 14 group games. They play the teams in their group once and those from the other group twice.

Those results form one table, with the group stage finishing on 21 May.

First and second in the group stage face each other to start the play-offs, with the winner going straight to the final.

Third and fourth then play with the loser eliminated. The winner of that match faces the loser of the first play-off for a final place.

Are there any new rules?

Captains including MS Dhoni (left) and Rohit Sharma (right) will have additional things to think about this year

Yes, a few.

Teams can now hand in their playing XI after the toss, rather than before.

And there is a new 'Impact Player' rule. Teams can name up to five substitutes and one can be subbed on during the game (at the start of an innings, end of the over for a bowler and any time for a batter).

The player taken off can play no further part and the replacement must be Indian unless the team has not used their full overseas complement of four.

Teams will also be able to review wides and no-balls, while if their bowling innings overruns they will only be allowed four fielders outside the 30-yard ring.

Quiz: Can you name England's IPL players?

This year up to five England players could feature in the IPL for the first time, but how many of the previous 31 to take part can you name?

We're looking for people who have played a game, not just been bought in the auction.

Have a go, share your results on social media using #bbccricket and challenge your friends.