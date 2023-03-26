Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr added a crucial 39 for the fourth wicket to win the WPL title

Women's Premier League, Mumbai Delhi Capitals 131-9 (20 overs): Lanning 35 (29); Matthews 3-5 Mumbai Indians 134-3 (19.3 overs): Sciver-Brunt 60* (55); Radha 1-24 Mumbai Indians won by seven wickets Scorecard

Mumbai Indians were crowned champions of the inaugural Women's Premier League with a seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 60 not out as Mumbai reached their target of 132 with three balls to spare.

Needing five from the last over, Sciver-Brunt hit the third ball for four to seal victory.

Delhi recovered from 79-9, with Hayley Matthews taking 3-5, to eventually post 131-9 from their 20 overs.

In front of a raucous crowd at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Meg Lanning's Delhi won the toss and chose to bat, but were in early trouble at 35-3 as England bowler Issy Wong took three wickets

Lanning and Marizanne Kapp added 38 for the fourth wicket but Delhi unravelled in a collapse of six wickets for just six runs, slipping from 73-3 to 79-9.

But an unbroken 10th-wicket stand of 52 in 24 balls between Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav, who both made 27, steered Delhi out of danger.

Mumbai stuttered late in their chase when captain Harmanpreet Kaur was run out for 37 in the 17th over after a crucial partnership of 72 with Sciver-Brunt.

But Amelia Kerr's calm 14 not out supported Sciver-Brunt, who hit the winning runs with a ramp for four off England team-mate Alice Capsey.

