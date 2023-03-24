Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Issy Wong bowled England team-mate Sophie Ecclestone with her hat-trick ball

Women's Premier League, Mumbai Mumbai Indians 182-4 (20 overs): N Sciver-Brunt 72* (38); Ecclestone 2-39 UP Warriorz 110 all out (17.4 overs): Navgire 43 (27); Wong 4-15 Mumbai Indians won by 72 runs Scorecard

Issy Wong took the first hat-trick of the Women's Premier League as Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the eliminator to reach the final.

Chasing 183, the Warriorz were bowled out for 110 inside 17.3 overs.

Wong finished her sensational spell with 4-15 from four overs.

The seamer missed out on the player of the match award, which went to Nat Sciver-Brunt for her 72 not out from 38 balls in Mumbai's 182-4.

Mumbai will play Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the WPL final on Sunday at 15:00 BST.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone took 2-39 for Warriorz but crucially dropped Sciver-Brunt on six, and then later became Wong's hat-trick victim.

The Warriorz failed to accelerate at any point in their chase, slipping to early trouble at 21-3 before Wong unleashed havoc in the 13th over.

First to fall was the crucial wicket of Kiran Navgire, who looked set on steering Warriorz out of trouble with 43 from 27 balls, followed by Simran Shaikh and Ecclestone who were both bowled.

The hat-trick left the Warriorz in tatters at 84-7.

Wong's spell, which also included the big opening wicket of captain Alyssa Healy, somewhat distracted from Sciver-Brunt, who played one of the most entertaining innings of the tournament.

The all-rounder was the WPL's second-most expensive signing after India batter Smriti Mandhana, and proved her worth in Mumbai's biggest test so far, after they had cruised into the knockouts by winning their first five games.

Her innings included nine fours and two sixes in a sensational display of power hitting combined with innovation, making the most of her second chance after the catch went down at mid-off at the end of the sixth over.

Sciver-Brunt added 60 for the fourth wicket with Amelia Kerr, who made 29 from 19 balls, as the pair attacked the Warriorz spinners and took 54 from the last four overs of their innings.

Live text coverage of the WPL final will be provided on the BBC Sport website from 14:45 BST on Sunday.