Durham batter David Bedingham has pledged his future to South Africa.

There had been speculation the 28-year-old would opt to play for England under residency rules that will be triggered in 2025.

Bedingham caught the eye of selectors in both countries during his four seasons at Chester-le-Street, with a 48.92 first-class average.

He was nominated, alongside Joe Root, for PCA Player of the Year in his first full season in the English county game.

Bedingham is set to apply for a British passport but made it clear he intends to play for his native South Africa if selected.

"I'd qualify as a local here in another two years but by that stage I'll be 31 and, while I'd still have some time left, I think my best years are now," he said

"That's why I'm committed to playing for South Africa. I've made up my mind. Another two years just seems too late.

"If I am doing well and scoring runs and I can't play for England or South Africa, that's just a waste.

"I'm not sure if I'll do well at that level - nobody can be sure - but I want to give myself that chance.

"You don't want to be 33, looking back wishing you'd given it a shot rather than waiting, waiting, waiting and finding your best years are gone.

"It's about saying I gave it a shot - just getting to that stage and seeing if I can handle the pressure, the glamour, the lights."

Bedingham's decision was influenced by a change in employment law after Brexit.

He said: "It's been frustrating because I've been on an ancestral visa and I almost signed as a Kolpak player before Brexit happened. I think a lot of the South African public, and maybe the selectors, thought 'oh, he's English now'.

"But as soon as Brexit happened, it changed things for people like Duanne Olivier, Simon Harmer, Wayne Parnell. I was planning to stay here my whole life basically but things happened, Brexit happened, and it opens up other doors."