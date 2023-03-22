Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bangladesh paceman Hasan Mahmud (second left) took five Ireland wickets as they were bowled out in only 28.1 overs

Third one-day international, Sylhet Ireland 101 (28.1 overs): Campher 36; Mahmud 5-32, Taskin 3-26 Bangladesh 102-0 (13.1 overs): Das 50*, Tamim 41* Bangladesh won by 10 wickets Scorecard

Bangladesh routed dismal Ireland by 10 wickets to complete a 2-0 victory in the one-day series in Sylhet.

After losing the opening match by 183 runs, weather saved Ireland in an abandoned game two but this was an even more chastening day for the visitors.

The tourists were bowled out for only 101 in 28.1 overs as paceman Hasan Mahmud took five wickets.

Bangladesh reached the paltry target in just 13.1 overs with Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal unbeaten on 51 and 40.

After their one-day series hammering, Ireland now face the task of regrouping for three T20 contests against a side that whitewashed England in the format earlier this month.

Seamer Hasan claimed his maiden five-wicket ODI haul while conceding only 32 runs after the tourists elected to bat first.

Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain also shone with the ball to claim 3-26 and 2-29 respectively, with Ireland recording the lowest one-day score against Bangladesh.

Curtis Campher top-scored for the Irish with 36, while Lorcan Tucker made 28 after surviving a duck when Litton dropped him at slip.

Hasan struck in his opening spell to leave Ireland struggling at 22-3 in the ninth over.

Taskin then removed Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie for six before Tucker turned up the aggression to hit Ebadot for three fours in one over.

Ebadot soon had his revenge taking two wickets in two balls, and Taskin sealed Ireland's collapse with a double strike in his seventh over.

The drubbing was Bangladesh's first 10-wicket win in any format, with the hosts smashing records in each match.

Saturday's opener marked their biggest ODI victory margin while they recorded their highest ODI total on Monday with 349-6 as Mushfiqur Rahim scored the fastest ODI century by a Bangladeshi batsman off 60 balls, before rain meant the game had to be abandoned.