The Hundred: Shaheen Afridi joins Welsh Fire as Kate Cross moves to Northern Superchargers

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section The Hundredcomments23

Shaheen Afridi and Kate Cross
Shaheen Afridi has never played in The Hundred but Kate Cross spent the first two seasons at Manchester Originals
The Hundred 2023
Date: 1-27 August
Coverage: Follow live across BBC TV, radio and the website & app

Pakistan bowler Shaheen Afridi was picked by Welsh Fire and England bowler Kate Cross moved to Northern Superchargers in The Hundred draft.

Australia's Tim David and Mitchell Marsh and Pakistan's Haris Rauf were among other men's signings.

Women's signings included Cross' move from Manchester Originals, England opener Sophia Dunkley to Fire and leg-spinner Sarah Glenn to London Spirit.

Babar Azam and Jemimah Rodrigues were among the international names unsold.

In total, 30 men's players were signed for a total of £2,340,000, with 34 women earning deals worth £753,750.

Each men's squad now has 14 players, and they will add two wildcard picks closer to the tournament, while the women have eight players and will add seven more in an open market.

The 2023 tournament begins with a double-header between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave on 1 August, with the finals in both competitions taking place on 27 August.

England stars earn big but limited overseas availability

Welsh Fire needed to make significant changes to a team that finished winless in 2022.

Shaheen and Rauf were the headline names signed but they have also added further players with international experience experience in England seamer David Willey and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, alongside domestic players Stephen Eskinazi and Tom Abell, who is expected to captain the franchise.

Among other high-profile England players to move were Test opener Ben Duckett to Birmingham Phoenix for £125,000 and seamers Reece Topley and Olly Stone to Northern Superchargers and London Spirit respectively, both for £100,000.

The Hundred still faces challenges around player availability, with stars going unsold because of international clashes and other franchise competitions.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al-Hasan and Australia's Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis were among big names left unsold.

There were some surprising domestic omissions, including England-capped Matt Parkinson and Jake Lintott, Matt Critchley and Fred Klaassen, but they still have an opportunity to be selected as wildcards.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 19:20

    where are the indian, windies players. How could Leaving babar and rizwan be not included.. but instead third rate English county players no one"s heard of. This comp is not about pulling diverse young audiences like its claim.it"s about giving white middle age beer heads a stag, birthday, or works night out and giving average boring English county players extra exposure

  • Comment posted by Whatever, today at 19:20

    I suppose the BBC have to clutch on to this circus like a squirrel grasping the last nut on earth. They have lost most other sports events.

  • Comment posted by Mr FortyTwo, today at 19:19

    I'll watch any cricket in any format because I love it but this competition falls so far short of the IPL, it's embarrassing. One or two more years to attract the biggest names or ditch it.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 19:18

    Genuinely excited, can’t believe we have the Ashes and the Hundred in the same domestic season, I’ll be honest I was thinking of ending my Now TV subscription but will definitely be keeping it, and it’s great that BBC is investing time and money into domestic cricket and opening it up to a wider, younger more diverse audience which is the only future for cricket in this country

    • Reply posted by Juan, today at 19:20

      Juan replied:
      You’re being ironic I take it?

  • Comment posted by MI, today at 19:16

    Sakib not sold wow.

    • Reply posted by jd, today at 19:17

      jd replied:
      Because he useless x

  • Comment posted by derek kay, today at 19:09

    Glad to see it failing already. Put the marketing / TV into T20. Even add in the draft for overseas if u want. Get some real stars on show.

  • Comment posted by Graeme D, today at 19:09

    The top 4 articles on the cricket page are all about the Hundred, yet it's over 4 months away with a lot of cricket to be played first. I get that the draft happened today, but is it that big really BBC?

  • Comment posted by Juan, today at 19:08

    BBC undermining cricket by this nonsensical coverage of this non-competition just as their clueless executives are undermining classical music.

  • Comment posted by ItsOnlyHumanistNature, today at 19:08

    Looking forward to the new season. Despite what the luddite naysayers think, it's actually a good competition to watch.

  • Comment posted by TPB, today at 19:06

    So few male starts now bother with the 100. A total failure for the male game. No other country has taken up the concept, whist 20 over cricket flourishes. Time to scrap it and put the money and marketing into the T20 Blast. That way ALL counties get a share.

    • Reply posted by Ben, today at 19:21

      Ben replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 19:05

    There have been some first class T20 and T10 round the world recently, so why don’t we put the same effort into our world recognised competitions instead of pursuing this excuse of a competition.

  • Comment posted by Lord Buckethead, today at 19:05

    The sooner this rubbish is consigned to history the better .

  • Comment posted by lappers, today at 19:01

    Some second rate signings for a second rate competition

    • Reply posted by Whatever, today at 19:04

      Whatever replied:
      I would rate it third rate, if that
      Roll on the Ashes!

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 18:59

    How dare you open a ‘HYS’ for this nonsense.

    • Reply posted by Schadenfreude, today at 19:13

      Schadenfreude replied:
      Did you think they were going HYS on the Trans ban ? Unlikely...just stick with the dross they're trying to peddle !

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 18:56

    So the BBC highlighted its beloved Hundred with a picture of Babar Azam and Trent Boult for their LIVE coverage.

    Err. Neither of them were even picked. Clueless Beeb yet again.

    Just drop the whole stupid thing and play first class cricket in August.

    T20 Blast played by English/Welsh Counties should be the priority for domestic White ball cricket. KSL was a good competition for women.

    • Reply posted by Digger, today at 19:09

      Digger replied:
      Hush now. They were available yet NOT selected. It's you who is proving yourself to be clueless.

  • Comment posted by Watery Fowls, today at 18:55

    The womens is 8-a-side then.
    Perhaps they should play the 50 or 60 instead.

  • Comment posted by lappers, today at 18:55

    Some odd signings there

