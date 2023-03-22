Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Gibbon took 20 County Championship wickets in seven matches during his debut season in 2022

Worcestershire fast bowler Ben Gibbon has signed a new three-year contract at New Road.

The 22-year-old paceman, who had one year left on his deal, joined the county before the 2022 season.

After taking a wicket on his first-class debut against Durham, left-armer Gibbon ended the County Championship season with a haul of 20 in seven matches, at an average of 35.65.

He also played five games for the Pears in the One-Day Cup.

Worcestershire cricket steering group chair Paul Pridgeon, former fast bowler at the club, said: "Being a left-armer he offers us something different. That is the key.

"He is a strong boy. He wants to learn. He bowls his overs, he doesn't complain, he can bowl lengthy spells."

Chester-born Gibbon played National Counties cricket with Cheshire and a couple of Second XI games for Lancashire before taking his chance with Worcestershire in a Second XI game at Scarborough in September 2021.

"I will always be grateful to Worcestershire for giving me a first opportunity to play professional cricket," said Gibbon.

"The aim is to have a good pre-season and have a good chance to start in the first team come the first game."

His deal comes after teenage spinner Josh Baker also signed a new contract.

The Pears begin their County Championship campaign at Derbyshire on 6 April, starting a run of six matches in the first red-ball segment of the season.

Their first home game is against Gloucestershire, starting on 20 April.